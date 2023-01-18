Khanna Police bust extortion module operated by Bhagwanpuria-Amrit Bal gang; 13 held

The Khanna Police Tuesday busted an international extortion and targeted killings module operated by gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and foreign-based Amrit Bal. Thirteen of its operatives, including a woman, were arrested from various parts of Punjab, besides seizing huge cache of weapons and ammunition from their possession.

In a tweet, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said: “In a major breakthrough, Khanna Police busted an international extortion and targeting module operated by Amrit Bal-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria-Pargat Sekhon gang. The module has links with foreign-based terrorists of Babbar Khalsa. A total of 13 target suppliers and shelter providers have been arrested with recovery of 5 weapons and 53 cartridges. FIR under the UAPA registered. Timely action taken to destroy the local network and support, to prevent any major incident.”

Addressing a press conference, IG Ludhiana range Kaustubh Sharma said that the Khanna police have managed to avert many targeted killings as the gang had already identified 14 targets in Punjab and Haryana on the instructions of foreign based gangsters.

The arrested accused were identified as Mahinder Verma of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Ramesh Chauhan of Deepla village in Rajasthan, Gurjant Singh and Sukhveer Singh of Bullepur in Ludhiana, Sandeep Singh of Kaulgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib, Harsimranjeet Singh of Firvaria village of Amritsar, Shamsher Singh of Kot Kesra Singh Johal village of Amritsar, Sarbjot Singh of Basant Nagar in Amritsar, Daljeet Kaur of Jadu Nangal in Amritsar, Charles of Batala, Parveen Singh of Mallian Pakkia village in Gurdaspur, Rafi and Waris Ali of Malerkotla district.

The police have also seized five pistols including one US-made, 53 live cartridges and a bike.

IG Sharma, along with Khanna SSP Harish Om Parkash Dayama and SP Pragya Jain, said that the police have also nominated gangsters Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria of Bhagwanpur, Amrit Bal of Bholath (now hiding in the US), Pargat Singh Sekhon of Diggi in Patiala (now hiding in England), Jack of Rajasthan and Parmod of Amritsar in this case. He said that most of the gang members were facing criminal cases. All of the accused were booked under sections 386, 384, 506 of IPC, 25 of Arms Act and 17,18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 in an FIR registered at Khanna City police station.

Sharma said that Jaggu, Amrit and others were engaging young boys through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, and were providing weapons and money through their handlers.