Newly-wed Punjab couple die by suicide within 24 hours, woman booked for abetment

A newly-married couple died allegedly by suicide within 24 hours of each other in the Boothgarh village of Khanna in Punjab earlier this week. The Khanna police have registered an FIR against a married woman, accusing her of constantly harassing the man.

The dead were identified as Gurkaramdeep Singh, 34, an architect by profession, and Jasmine Nagra, 24. The couple had tied the knot around five months ago, said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer, Sadar Khanna police station.

According to the police, Gurkaramdeep ended his life on Sunday. “Struggling to cope with her husband’s death, Jasmine also died by suicide on Monday. She was taken to a private hospital in Patila but died. She told the family before dying that she did not want to live after her husband’s death,” said SHO Kumar.