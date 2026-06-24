Newly-wed Punjab couple die by suicide within 24 hours, woman booked for abetment

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A newly-married couple died allegedly by suicide within 24 hours of each other in the Boothgarh village of Khanna in Punjab earlier this week. The Khanna police have registered an FIR against a married woman, accusing her of constantly harassing the man.
The dead were identified as Gurkaramdeep Singh, 34, an architect by profession, and Jasmine Nagra, 24. The couple had tied the knot around five months ago, said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer, Sadar Khanna police station.
According to the police, Gurkaramdeep ended his life on Sunday. “Struggling to cope with her husband’s death, Jasmine also died by suicide on Monday. She was taken to a private hospital in Patila but died. She told the family before dying that she did not want to live after her husband’s death,” said SHO Kumar.
The police Tuesday booked Navjot Kaur from the same village under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 108 (abetment to suicide) following a complaint by Gurkaramdeep’s mother Chhindarpal Kaur.
Chhindarpal said in her statement that her son had previously been in a relationship with Navjot, who is a distant relative of theirs. She stated that after her son got married, he cut off all ties with Navjot and moved on with his life.
However, Navjot allegedly continued to contact and harass him. The complainant claimed that the woman had been pressuring her son for money and allegedly threatening to implicate him in a rape case. She told the police that before dying, her son told them that he had been under severe mental stress because of the constant harassment and threats.
The police said raids are on to arrest the accused woman.
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