A packet and a mattress: CCTV footage from Shiv Sena leader’s house lands Punjab cop in trouble

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Punjab’s Khanna was suspended late Sunday after CCTV footage purportedly showed him placing a packet under a mattress at the house of Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri.

This came a day after the Khanna police claimed to have recovered heroin from the same spot and arrested Giri.

However, a video clip later went viral on social media, purportedly from a hidden camera at Giri’s residence, showing a policeman dressed in plain clothes keeping a packet under a mattress.

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“ASI Sukhdev Singh has been suspended. The suspect, Mahant Kashmir Giri, has been discharged from the case,” Darpan Ahluwalia, Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, told The Indian Express.