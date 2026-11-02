A packet and a mattress: CCTV footage from Shiv Sena leader’s house lands Punjab cop in trouble

Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is w... Read More
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Punjab’s Khanna was suspended late Sunday after CCTV footage purportedly showed him placing a packet under a mattress at the house of Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri.
This came a day after the Khanna police claimed to have recovered heroin from the same spot and arrested Giri.
However, a video clip later went viral on social media, purportedly from a hidden camera at Giri’s residence, showing a policeman dressed in plain clothes keeping a packet under a mattress.
“ASI Sukhdev Singh has been suspended. The suspect, Mahant Kashmir Giri, has been discharged from the case,” Darpan Ahluwalia, Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, told The Indian Express.
“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an SP-rank officer has been constituted to probe the matter and the role of other officials who had conducted the search operation at Giri’s residence on Sunday,” Ahluwalia added.
What the footage shows
According to information, the CCTV footage from Giri’s house purportedly showed ASI Sukhdev Singh entering a room in plain clothes and placing something under a mattress.
Later, Vijaypal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Police Station, Tarwinder Kumar Bedi, SHO, City-2, and other police personnel arrived at the house. During the search, the police claimed to have recovered around 30 grams of heroin from beneath the same mattress and arrested him.
The police initially said Giri’s driver, Gurjant Singh alias Janta, was arrested with 7.5 grams of heroin in an FIR registered at Khanna Sadar Police Station. During his interrogation, Giri’s name allegedly surfaced, following which a police team visited his house.
Earlier cases against Giri
Giri has faced several criminal cases over the years, with allegations ranging from attempted murder and weapons offences to cheating, impersonation and drug trafficking. His name has figured in cases registered in both Punjab and Delhi, including incidents involving his family members.
In October last year, the police arrested Giri and his four accomplices for allegedly running a drug supply racket in Punjab, and claimed recovery of 1.15 kg of heroin from the gang.
The racket was operated by Lovepreet Singh, an alleged drug peddler already lodged in Ropar jail, the police had said, adding that Giri was “constantly in touch over phone” with the jailed peddler.
Giri, a resident of Ward Number 15, Khanna, and a former rashtriya pracharak of the Shiv Sena’s Punjab unit, has been previously booked in at least six FIRs, including five in Khanna and one in Delhi.
In April 2021, Giri was arrested for allegedly orchestrating an attack on himself to get “security cover.” Giri had claimed two bike-borne men had opened fire outside his residence and accused “Khalistani radicals” of the attack.
However, the Khanna police arrested Giri for allegedly hiring the two men for Rs 1 lakh to carry out the firing.
In 2023, Giri, along with his sons Rajan and Shivam, were booked in an alleged cheating and impersonation case at Delhi’s Rani Bagh Police Station for allegedly looting 10 kg of gold from a jeweller’s employee.
The police said his sons allegedly posed as Central Goods and Services Tax inspectors to carry out the heist.
Other FIRs against him include charges for attempted murder and weapon offences. He also runs a self-styled, anti-Khalistan outfit.