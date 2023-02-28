scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Khanna: BJP woman leader gets extortion calls demanding Rs 3 lakh, one held

Khanna SP (investigation) Pragya Jain said that the arrested accused was identified as Rajnish Sharma of Preet Nagar, New Shivpuri Road, Ludhiana.

Police said that Sharma had made calls to Sood through WhatsApp using different numbers for extortion. (Express)

The Khanna Police arrested a man who allegedly made extortion and threat calls to BJP leader Manisha Sood. According to Sood’s complaint, the man had also threatened to kill her if Rs 3 lakh were not transferred to his account.

Khanna SP (investigation) Pragya Jain said that the arrested accused was identified as Rajnish Sharma of Preet Nagar, New Shivpuri Road, Ludhiana. He was already booked in five FIRs registered against him at Daresi and Jodhewal police station of Ludhiana in 2019 for several offences including attempt to murder, stalking, cheating, outraging woman’s modesty among others.

Police said that Sharma had made calls to Sood through WhatsApp using different numbers for extortion.

“From the preliminary interrogation of the accused, it came out that earlier he used to harass and blackmail a woman from Ludhiana in one-sided love. The Ludhiana woman and her family had got several cases registered against him in Ludhiana for sexual harassment, extortion, fraud, SIM cards hacking among others. In order to take revenge, Sharma had used the Google Pay QR code of the girl’s brother and sought a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from the BJP leader. The accused wanted to falsely implicate the girl’s brother. Similar cases have also come up in Ludhiana and Moga,” said SP Jain.

Other reads |Quami Insaaf Morcha distances itself from DMCH fiasco

“A letter has been issued to telecom operators to block fake SIM cards. The case was investigated in a technical and scientific way,” said SP Jain.

The FIR has been registered under sections 387 and 506 of IPC at Khanna city police station.

Councillor Rashi Aggarwal from Ludhiana, who had switched from Congress to BJP, had also complained that she got extortion calls demanding Rs 3 lakh.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 10:26 IST
