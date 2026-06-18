Why Nihang Sikhs are threatening a permanent ‘Khalsa toll’ on Himachal vehicles

Following a symbolic tax-collection drive earlier this month to protest Himachal Pradesh’s entry tax on out-of-state vehicles, a prominent Nihang organisation announced Thursday that it will permanently restart the ‘Khalsa tax’ if Punjab and Himachal governments fail to address their grievances by June 20-21.

The Nihang group, Shiromani Jarnail Sahibzada Baba Jujhar Singh (Nihang Singh Khalsa Dal), 96 Crori, based in Chamkaur Sahib in the Ropar district of Punjab, began a symbolic tax collection earlier this month.

Jathedar Baba Achhar Singh, the in-charge of the Anandpur Sahib constituency, stated that the toll collection would initially target Himachal Pradesh-registered vehicles entering Punjab near Kiratpur Sahib, with plans to systematically expand to other border entry points.

According to Baba Achhar Singh, neither the Punjab nor the Himachal Pradesh government has stepped forward to resolve the dispute or invite the organisation to dialogue, despite two months of escalating agitation against Himachal’s steep entry tax policy. He maintained that the proposed counter-toll would remain strictly peaceful and that all collected funds would be funnelled directly into public welfare projects.

What is the ‘Khalsa toll’ or ‘Khalsa tax’?

The ‘Khalsa toll’, also referred to by protesters as ‘Khalsa tax – Sarbat da Bhala’, is a symbolic toll-collection campaign launched by the Nihang organisation.

The organisers say it is not a commercial toll but a public protest against Himachal Pradesh’s entry tax on vehicles from other states. Money collected, they claim, will be used for “Sarbat da Bhala” (welfare of all) and public-service activities.

Baba Achhar Singh said that despite protests and repeated requests to end the Himachal government’s entry tax policy, neither the Punjab government nor the Himachal Pradesh government has initiated talks to resolve the issue.

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He alleged that Himachal Pradesh continues to collect what protesters consider an unjustified tax within a short distance of the National Highway toll plaza. Since governments have not responded, the organisation has decided to restart the ‘Khalsa toll’ permanently after June 20 or 21 as a mark of protest.

Who will have to pay the ‘Khalsa toll’?

Unlike the symbolic drive conducted earlier this month, which sought contributions from vehicles regardless of their registration status, Baba Achhar Singh said the proposed permanent toll would target only Himachal Pradesh-registered vehicles entering Punjab.

He added that the collection would begin at one location near Kiratpur Sahib but could gradually be expanded to more than 40 entry points along the Punjab-Himachal border.

Will motorists be forced to pay a fixed amount?

According to Baba Achhar Singh, no fixed amount has been decided. He claimed that vehicle owners would be requested to contribute voluntarily and that the collection would be carried out peacefully.

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“The government may consider it unlawful, but we have been left with no other option after waiting for over two months for a solution,” he said, adding that the collected funds would be spent on welfare activities.

What is the dispute with Himachal Pradesh’s entry tax?

The controversy centres on Himachal Pradesh’s entry tax and toll policy for out-of-state vehicles. Revised exorbitant rates came into effect on April 1, leading to protests by transporters, traders, commuters and various organisations in Punjab. Protesters argue that the levy increases transportation costs and affects tourism, trade and daily movement across the Punjab-Himachal border. The issue has also received support from several social and religious groups.

Earlier, acting Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj reportedly described the Himachal levy as a ‘Jaziya tax’, while a Sangharsh committee led by Gaurav Rana has been spearheading protests against the policy.

With Tarna Dal now announcing a fresh deadline and threatening to impose the Khalsa toll permanently, pressure is mounting on both state governments to find a resolution before the confrontation escalates further.