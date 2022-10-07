With Khalsa March, Akali Dal going back to its Panthic roots

All roads will lead to Akal Takht in Amritsar on Friday as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) has given a call for Khalsa March urging the central government to file a review petition against or pass a new law to do away with the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, by the Supreme Court.

The march is supported by SGPC’s political wing Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) as the entire leadership of SAD and its workers will join this rally which will be kicked off from two routes. Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib to Akal Takht – the highest temporal body of Sikhs in Amritsar – which will cover nearly 50 constituencies, while another will be from Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo constituency of Bathinda district to Akal Takht, again covering more than 50 constituencies.

“In fact, participation will be from all the 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab. A few areas which are not likely to be covered by the march, the workers will join it after meeting at a common point. It is our protest against the Centre as well as the state governments over interference in the religious matters of Sikhs,” said Daljeet Singh Cheema, senior leader of Akali Dal, who will be joining the march from Anandpur Sahib.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhammi will kick off the march from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib along with former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, senior SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Daljeet Singh Cheema and others around 10 am on Friday, while SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with leadership of Malwa Punjab will start the rally from Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo around the same time.

Talwandi Sabo route will cover Bathinda, parts of Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran, while from Anandpur Sahib it will again cover parts of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar while covering Rupnagar at the beginning.

Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The Khalsa March is being held to protest the interference in Sikh affairs as well as the deep-rooted conspiracy to break the Shiromani committee. The SAD has decided to support the SGPC’s initiative to highlight the discrimination meted out to the community and ensure justice is done to it.”

Though SAD is supporting SGPC’s call, it will be the first such mega exercise by Akali Dal in Punjab after being reduced to just three seats in Vidhan Sabha elections.

“It seems that Akali Dal is going back to its Panthic roots yet again. It used to be recognised as a Panthic party for years till it changed tack in between,” said a senior Akali leader on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, meetings took place in villages of Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa, etc. to spread the word about Khalsa March.

Former Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi organised several meetings in Muktsar villages on Thursday in this regard and so did Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, former SAD MLA of Talwandi Sabo.

Sidhu said, “Supporters from Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda Rural, Mansa, Sardulgarh and Budhlada will join the march at Talwandi Sabo itself. More than 500 vehicles will be engaged from this place.”

This march will be a road show with kesari flags and black flags to show protest against the Centre and the state governments, said Sidhu.

Terming the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, which was passed by the erstwhile Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government illegal and unconstitutional, Cheema said it was unfortunate that both the present Haryana and Punjab governments as well as the central government had supported the court stand. “This has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community which rightly feels that Sikhs have been discriminated against with the validation of the Haryana committee by the apex court.” He said the move should be reversed to ensure there was no unrest in the community.

The Supreme Court had recently upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, under which a separate committee was formed to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in the state, saying affairs of the religious minority in the state i.e. Sikhs were left in the hands of the Sikhs alone.

SAD leaders also stated that the inordinate delay on the part of the central government in deciding the mercy petition of Sikh detenue Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana is yet another issue.

Rajoana, a former Punjab police constable, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh and 16 others on August 31, 1995.

Even in Sangrur bypoll, SAD had kept issue of “release of Sikh prisoners” as its main poll plank.