Friday, Nov 25, 2022

NIA court extends police remand of Khalistani terrorist Khanpuria by 4 days

Khanpuria, who was deported from Thailand last week, is wanted in many terror-related cases in Punjab.

The NIA has termed Khanpuria the ‘chief conspirator’ for planning to target many high-profile targets like the Punjab police’s intelligence wing’s office in Amritsar. (File)

The special NIA court Friday extended the police remand of Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjeet Singh alias Khanpuria, who was deported from Thailand, by four days. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a 2019 conspiracy case.

The police remand of Khanpuria, who was arrested on November 18 from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, ended Friday.

Khanpuria, a resident of Lambardar Mohalla in Ludhiana, was booked by the State Special Operation Cell in May 2019 under Arms Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Explosive Substances Act at Amritsar.

In June 2019, the case was transferred to the NIA. He has been absconding for three years.

Khanpuria, who is associated with Babbar Khalsa International and the Khalistan Liberation Force, is wanted in many terror-related cases in Punjab.

Khanpuria’s counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur who appeared in the court said that they are looking into further legal options.

The NIA has termed Khanpuria the ‘chief conspirator’ for planning to target many high-profile targets like the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) office in Chandigarh and Punjab police’s intelligence wing’s office in Amritsar.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 02:53:04 pm
