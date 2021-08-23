‘Khalistani Flag’ atop Moga DC’s office: NIA court frames charges against four accused

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday framed charges against four suspects in connection to hoisting the ‘Khalistani Flag’ atop the building of the district administrative complex in Moga. The accused were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Insult to National Honour.

The court charged accused Akashdeep Singh, Jaspal Singh, Jagwinder Singh and Inderjeet Singh under sections 153-B, 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence), 204 (Destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), and 212 (harbouring an offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 10,13 of UAPA and Section 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honour.

On August 14 last year, the accused had allegedly hoisted the ‘Khalistani flag’ atop the Moga Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office. The case was initially investigated by the Moga police who later handed it over to the NIA.

The NIA, in course of its probe, found that the incident had happened following the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announcing a reward of $1,25,000 to people for replacing the Tri-Colour and replacing it with the ‘Khalistani Flag’ atop government buildings in Punjab.

After hoisting the flag, the videos of the incident were uploaded on many social media platforms, including a channel of SFJ.

In February this year, the NIA filed the chargesheet against the four accused. The investigating agency had also named Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and Harpreet Singh in the chargesheet.

Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh were arrested by the special cell of Delhi police, while Akashdeep was arrested by Punjab police.