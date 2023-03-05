scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Khalistan flag hoisted near Ambala city, police lodge case

The flag was found hoisted on a bridge on the Amritsar-Delhi National highway in Ambala.

ambala police, khalistan flag and slogan, indian expressSources in the police said that besides the flag, some pro-Khalistan slogans were also found written under the bridge. (File Representational Photo)
AMBALA POLICE have lodged an FIR against unknown people for hosting the Khalistan flag at Amritsar-Delhi National Highway in Ambala on Saturday.

The flag was found hoisted on a bridge on the Amritsar-Delhi National highway in Ambala. Sources in the police said that besides the flag, some pro-Khalistan slogans were also found written under the bridge that is located near the Shambhu toll plaza, close to Ambala city.

Police said a case has been registered against unknown persons in this regard and further investigations in the case were underway.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and brought down the flag, besides proceeding to wipe off the slogans.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 08:16 IST
