Khali show is on, won’t take funds from government, says Himachal minister

Himachal Pradesh government has decided not to fund the Wrestling Rage event, being hosted by Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, who hails from Sirmaur district. He had roped in the state government requesting the release of Rs 4.15 crore for two events in Mandi and Solan, however, with youth services and sports department raising strong objections, Khali’s Jalandhar-based company, Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), found itself in a tight spot.

The state cabinet, in its meeting on Tuesday, had discussed the issue. As per rules, the list of sporting events, which could be funded by the government, doesn’t cover Wrestling Entertainment as sports activity. The list has 42 games. Govind Thakur, minister for youths services and sports, said the event is very much on in Mandi on July 4 and Solan on July 7. “We will not take any funding from the state government. All funds will be raised outside. Since the government had assured Khali of helping him host the event, we can’t disappoint him,” said Thakur.

He claimed that Khali’s company is going to invest in a big way and bring two dozen foreign wrestlers to Himachal Pradesh. “This has never happened in the state. The state will be put on the world map,” he said. Beside wrestlers, Khali has arranged for bringing several celebrities like Rakhi Sawant.

Khali had met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur twice and rolled out his plan to promote Himachal Pradesh. A senior cabinet minister confirmed that several ministers had raised objections to the move to provide funds for the event as maximum budget of the department for funding to the 42 games in the official list is not more than Rs 2.5 crore.

Govind Singh was asked to look for other sources of funding. The professional wrestler, who took part in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) events till 2014 and later formed his own Continental Wrestling Entertainment Academy in Jalandhar in 2015, had organised fights in Ludhiana, Dehradun and Haldwani in 2016.

