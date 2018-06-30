Khali disappointed: Have I committed a crime playing in WWE

So far, Khali’s academy has organised six wrestling events in four states. (Source: Express Photo) So far, Khali’s academy has organised six wrestling events in four states. (Source: Express Photo)

Having oragnised his CWE fights in four states in three years, Khali is disappointed over Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to withdraw funds for the events to be held in Mandi on July 4 and Solan on July 7. “I have got the support of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurji and Sports Minister Govind Thakur and we will go ahead with the event. But, I just want to ask that have I committed a crime playing in WWE and making India and Himachal Pradesh proud? If these fights are not in the 42 games list, then does it make my achievements lesser? How many world class athletes have Himachal Pradesh produced in the last two decades? Even in cricket, there are privately-owned teams,” said the former WWE star who hails from Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh.

The 45-year-old, who had launched his Continental Wrestling Entertainment Academy in 2015 after his contract with the WWE expired, said there was some confusion regarding ticket collection. “We are always ready to give some part of the collections for the state sports council and state fund. On one hand, the state government makes me the brand ambassador and on the other, I am treated like this when I am aiming at promoting my sport in my home state,” said Khali who has also invited foreign wrestlers for the event.

So far, his academy has organised six wrestling events in four states and expects more crowd in Himachal Pradesh. “This is the third year that we are organising the CWE fights. We started with Punjab in 2016, followed by Dehradun and Panipat last year. This year, we organised fights in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Though I haven’t got any financial help from (any of the state) government(s), they helped us with security and getting necessary permissions. If I am coming back to my home state Himachal Pradesh for the sport, I do not know why some people have a problem and (are) making efforts to pull me back. But, my task is to think positively. At Mandi, we expect over 60,000 fans and at Solan over 50,000,” said Khali.

The fights in Mandi and Solan will see the presence of more than 20 wrestlers. “I have never approached any state government for any land. I got the land for my academy on my own and currently more than 300 kids from across India train there,” he said.

