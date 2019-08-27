Khaira sees ‘political conspiracy’ in ‘unnatural flooding’

Hinting at a political conspiracy behind “unnatural flooding” of Punjab, Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira Monday accused the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) of “played mischief” by diverting Beas waters to Bhakra dam despite the fact that Pong dam had enough space to store Beas waters.

Addressing a press conference, Khaira said that BBMB was fully responsible for the “havoc caused by floods in Punjab”. He said that BBMB had “conspired to divert water” from Beas river to Bhakra Dam.

“BBMB allowed water level in Bhakra dam to reach the peak level of 1680 feet. Subsequently the water from Dehar and Pandoh power houses was diverted to Bhakra dam through Beas-Satluj Link (BSL) to release in Satluj River,” he said.

Khaira didn’t rule out a political conspiracy behind “unnatural flooding” of Punjab and said that floods were used a weapon to cripple the people of the state economically and incapacitate them from raising voice for people of Kashmir and uprising of Ravidasia community against the Centre for demolishing their historical temple in Delhi. He also warned that Punjab too would suffer the same fate as Jammu and Kashmir and that moves were already afoot in this regard.

He said that it was matter of serious concern that BBMB had released 9000 cusecs water from Beas river to Saltluj in two days on August 17 and 18. He said that water from Bhakra Dam was released continuously from August 17 to 21 after diversion from Beas river. “The water level in Bhakra dam on August 17 was at highest 1680 feet, the level in Pong dam was 1363 on same day, 27 feet below the danger mark. Even on August 21, the water level at Pong Dam was 1378 against its capacity of 1390 feet,” he said.

Khaira said that even after water was released into river Satluj, the canals in Punjab were running dry. “The Bathinda Branch and Sirhind Branch of Bhakra Main Line were running empty or at low capacity from August 17 to 21. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh should clarify why the over flowing water was not released into canals to reduce the impact of the flood water,” he said.

He claimed that senior officials of Punjab Irrigation department have raised an accusing finger on decisions taken by BBMB chairman, DK.Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh. He said that Gulabh Singh Narwal, Member Irrigation BBMB, has said that all decisions were taken by the BBMB chairman.

The BBMB Chairman was not available for comments but in the press conference held by him last week, he had clarified that the inflows of 8400 cusec into Satluj river from Beas through Beas Satluj Linkl Project were stopped completely after August 19. He had added that the level of water in the Bhakra dam had at the time reached 1681.33 feet resulting in high deflection in dam structure.

Meanwhile, an official said that release of excess water through spillway gates from the Bhakra dam has been reduced to about 8,000 cusecs following a request from Punjab government.

The decision was taken as “problems” were being faced in the plugging breaches of embankment of Sutlej river in some areas, official further said. BBMB authorities are also releasing 36,000 cusecs of water after using it for power generation, official said.

The water level in Bhakra reservoir Monday stood at 1675.76 feet, a tad 0.25 feet lower than what it was on Sunday. Water inflow into Bhakra dam continues to be around 44,000 cusecs, official said. Earlier, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra had accused the BBMB of “mismanaging” the release of excess water in the wake of recent heavy rainfall.