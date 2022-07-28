scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Khaira says ‘Z plus security’ given to Delhi CM by Punjab govt, state cops deny claim

Earlier, addressing the media here, Khaira claimed that the Punjab Police commandos had been stationed at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, the official residence of the Punjab chief minister.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 28, 2022 5:28:27 am
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira (File)

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Wednesday said that AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been given “Z plus security” by the Punjab government, a claim that was denied by the state police.

Citing a document, a copy of which he shared on social media, Khaira, who is All India Kissan Congress president, said Kejriwal has committed a fraud by showing himself as Punjab AAP convenor “to secure Z Plus security personnel from Pujnjab govt despite already having Z-Plus cover from GOI as Delhi CM”. Claiming that the documents were from a writ petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must explain the fraud.

Earlier, addressing the media here, Khaira claimed that the Punjab Police commandos had been stationed at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, the official residence of the Punjab chief minister.

He demanded that Mann withdraw the security provided to the AAP national convener by the state government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Indian hand behind ‘English’ weightlifter: Once homeless ...Premium
The Indian hand behind ‘English’ weightlifter: Once homeless ...
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...

A Punjab Police spokesperson, however, asserted that the document being circulated was not an official one cautioned against “attributing it” to state police.

“The document is in fact a part of Annexure-5 of the Writ Petition No. 11872 of 2022 filed by (former deputy chief minister) Sh. OP Soni in the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court. These documents are in no way the official documents of Punjab Police. A perusal of the alleged list clearly showed that it is a typed document and there are no signatures, initials, official stamps or official authentication present anywhere in the document. It appears that this list has been typed by the petitioner and attached to the Writ Petition,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that “any person could obtain copies of the Writ Petition from the website of the Punjab &
Haryana High Court to verify the facts. The matter is sub-judice in the Hon’ble High Court and the next date of hearing is July 29, 2022.”

The spokesperson condemned the “mischievous efforts to sensationalise the issue and cautioned against misleading the common man by attributing a private document to the Punjab Police”.

Hitting back, Khaira said that if the Mann-led govermment was “denying security letter in HC writ as fabricated” then why are they “denying RTI info to Satbir Walia” and “denied security info to former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Vidhan Sabha”.

More from Chandigarh

He asked, why should anyone fabricate records being placed in high court.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

4

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

5

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad
Ranveer Singh, unclad
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Who’s representing India at CWG, and from which state
Explained: Who’s representing India at CWG, and from which state
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

In six months of 2022, orders to block Twitter content, handles past 2019 figure

In six months of 2022, orders to block Twitter content, handles past 2019 figure

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
Commonwealth Games 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify ‘drastic’ PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify ‘drastic’ PMLA provision for bail

ICMR invites pharma firms for developing monkeypox vaccine

ICMR invites pharma firms for developing monkeypox vaccine

IIIT-Surat students protest move to incomplete campus with temporary classrooms

IIIT-Surat students protest move to incomplete campus with temporary classrooms

ED questions Sonia: Congress fields top G23 leaders to defend her

ED questions Sonia: Congress fields top G23 leaders to defend her

Over 35.5% kids stunted, govt releases target to curb malnutrition

Over 35.5% kids stunted, govt releases target to curb malnutrition

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM Yogi Adityanath

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Explained

New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement