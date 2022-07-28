Khaira says ‘Z plus security’ given to Delhi CM by Punjab govt, state cops deny claim

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Wednesday said that AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been given “Z plus security” by the Punjab government, a claim that was denied by the state police.

Citing a document, a copy of which he shared on social media, Khaira, who is All India Kissan Congress president, said Kejriwal has committed a fraud by showing himself as Punjab AAP convenor “to secure Z Plus security personnel from Pujnjab govt despite already having Z-Plus cover from GOI as Delhi CM”. Claiming that the documents were from a writ petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must explain the fraud.

Earlier, addressing the media here, Khaira claimed that the Punjab Police commandos had been stationed at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, the official residence of the Punjab chief minister.

He demanded that Mann withdraw the security provided to the AAP national convener by the state government.

A Punjab Police spokesperson, however, asserted that the document being circulated was not an official one cautioned against “attributing it” to state police.

“The document is in fact a part of Annexure-5 of the Writ Petition No. 11872 of 2022 filed by (former deputy chief minister) Sh. OP Soni in the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court. These documents are in no way the official documents of Punjab Police. A perusal of the alleged list clearly showed that it is a typed document and there are no signatures, initials, official stamps or official authentication present anywhere in the document. It appears that this list has been typed by the petitioner and attached to the Writ Petition,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that “any person could obtain copies of the Writ Petition from the website of the Punjab &

Haryana High Court to verify the facts. The matter is sub-judice in the Hon’ble High Court and the next date of hearing is July 29, 2022.”

The spokesperson condemned the “mischievous efforts to sensationalise the issue and cautioned against misleading the common man by attributing a private document to the Punjab Police”.

Hitting back, Khaira said that if the Mann-led govermment was “denying security letter in HC writ as fabricated” then why are they “denying RTI info to Satbir Walia” and “denied security info to former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Vidhan Sabha”.

He asked, why should anyone fabricate records being placed in high court.