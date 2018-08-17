Punjab: Khaira holds separate ‘volunteers meet’, Mann says ‘reconciliation talks on’

AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Ousted leader of opposition and AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira held a separate ‘volunteers meet’ at village Issru in Khanna on Independence Day Thursday. Every year on August 15, political parties in Punjab pay tribute to Karnail Singh Issru at his village and thereafter hold political conferences. Karnail Singh had died in Goa fighting for country’s independence.

Khaira, while addressing AAP volunteers, said, “I am fighting this battle for Punjab and for rights of Punjabis. Punjabi Ekta Zindabad.” The stage from where Khaira addressed volunteers had banner of ‘Aam Aadmi Party’ with photos of eight MLAs and party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Reiterating that they will get autonomy from Delhi for rights of Punjab, Khaira said, “Even Arvind Kejriwal ji demands and protests to get autonomy for Delhi from Lieutenant Governor. Similarly, we Punjabis have to fight for our own rights. People sitting in Delhi and Chandigarh cannot decide fate of Punjabis. We are not demanding anything except our rights for AAP, Punjab.”

He was accompanied by five AAP MLAs including Pirmal Singh, Baldev Singh, Kanwar Sandhu, Jagtar Singh Hissowal and Jai Krishan Singh Rodi.

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu said that despite the fact that their group had not announced any ‘public rally’, thousands of people came to their volunteers meet which shows they are getting overwhelming support from people of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who too paid tributes at Issru Wednesday, said that Sukhpal Singh Khaira was like his brother. “It is not an issue if he held separate conference. He did that under banner of AAP only with photos of Kejriwal ji. There are issues in every family and we will solve them. If party gives me duty to reconcile with them, I will go and talk to him immediately and remove all misunderstandings,” said Mann. Speaking to The Indian Express later, he said, “In fact, the party leadership is already in touch with Khaira and reconciliation talks have started. Khaira and all other MLAs are my brothers. We are one family.”

“I am not taking back my resignation as state president. I have not agreed to holding any post and thus I will be at forefront if party tells me to go and talk to Khaira.”

