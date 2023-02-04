Khaira trains gun at CM Mann, Kejriwal over Punjab’s ‘financial instability’

The president of All India Kissan Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira today questioned the incompetence and inefficiency of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab which has led to serious financial instability in the state.

Referring to the reports of Punjab falling grossly short of revenue targets in the current financial year, Khaira — who is also the Bholath MLA — asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejirwal as to what happened to the promise and claims of making up for the populist schemes by plugging in corruption and preventing illegal sand mining.

The Congress leader pointed out that Kejriwal, during his election campaign in Punjab, had claimed that if his party formed a government, he would plug in the budgetary losses due to corruption which he estimated to be to the tune of Rs 34,000 crores. “Even the statement itself was ridiculous, as how can there be corruption in budget,” Khaira pointed out, while adding, that the Delhi CM had also claimed that he will save Rs 20,000 crores by curbing illegal sand mining.

“Now you have been in-charge of the government for about a year,” he told Kejriwal, while asking where was the Rs 64,000 crore, which he claimed would be saved. Instead, Khaira pointed out, the state had not been able to meet its normal revenue targets, which are likely to fall short by about 30 per cent.

“They are there for one year only and the financial situation is in a total mess. One can well imagine what fate awaits Punjab if they stay there for their full term,” he remarked.