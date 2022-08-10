Punjab: Khaira calls out Bhullar, says he was part of Nishan Sahib hoisting at Red Fort during farmers protests

August 10, 2022 7:52:34 am
Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has landed in the midst of a controversy with Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira alleging that he was a part of hoisting Nishan Sahib in place of Tricolor at Red Fort alongwith Deep Sidhu during farmers stir.
Khaira has tweeted a video, dating back to January 26, 2021, when some people accompanied by Deep Sidhu had hoisted Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort. While Khaira stated that Bhullar is a part of the video, the latter was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.
Khaira tweeted, “Dear@ArvindKejriwal&@BhagwantMann ji plz clarify if your transport minister@Laljitbhullar is part of hoisting Nishan Sahib on Red Fort along with Deep Sidhu? If yes how does our CM call them anti-national & keep him minister in his cabinet? I am subject to correction!”
AAP’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh said that thousands of Punjabis were a part of the farm agitation. “There are hundreds with Deep Sidhu in the video. Bhullar sahib may not even have known Sidhu. He just happened to be there. It cannot be linked the way Congress is trying to link him with violence.”
On January 26, 2021, Deep Sidhu was a part of group of people hoisting Nishan Sahib. After this, a case was registered against many youths, including Deep Sidhu and they were also arrested.While tweeting the video, Khaira has sought answers from Kejriwal and Mann.
This is the second time that Bhullar has landed in a controversy. Before this he was seen doing stunts on the car, however, he later clarified that this video is from the time of his winning the election as an MLA.
