Khaira, Bains spar over selection criteria for principals’ training in Singapore

A sharp exchange of words took place between Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains when Khaira alleged malpractices in selection of school principals for training in Singapore while Bains refuted the allegation and called Khaira a ‘habitual offender’ who was spreading fake information in the state. Bains also said he would be filing a complaint with the state cyber cell of the Police with regard to certain tweets of Khaira on selection of Principals for training in Singapore.

The issue came up during the Zero Hour when Khaira said that there had been tweaking of rules for selection of principals for training in Singapore. He alleged that he had documents which show that a notice issued by the Director SCERT said that the principal should have five years of service in that post and there should be five years left for retirement. “Suddenly there was a public notice again on January 10, 2023 where the five years service requirement was changed to two years. It appeared that there was some favouritism or nepotism as the requirement was changed suddenly,” said Khaira.

He said that the notice said that the portal for applying for the training will be open till January 20, 2023. “On January 21 the Chief Minister got photo clicked with the batch of principals being sent during a function of Schools of Eminence. So were selections made overnight? Were any interviews held or merit taken into consideration,” he asked.

Khaira said the minister should clarify what is the correct position. The Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan said at this point that it was not necessary for the minister to respond to anything in Zero Hour. However, Harjot Singh Bains got up to clarify his department’s position on the issue raised by Sukhpal Khaira.

“I feel very happy that there is some discussion on principals of government schools in my department. Till now nobody even bothered about them. These big leaders who themselves did nothing now have started tweeting that this school has nothing. I have an offer for Khaira sahib from me and my department and for this we will take the approval of the Chief Minister. He can go to Singapore and witness the training of the third batch,’ said Bains.

As Khaira retorted to the jibe of Bains, the latter said that he should have the gumption to hear the reply after making his own point. “If we come from ordinary families will you not listen to us,” he said even as he asked the Speaker to make Khaira stop interrupting him.

“We established a transparent cell in SCERT where anyone could apply. Certain conditions had been set for selection like what is your length of service, what is your academic record, what is the state of admission of children in your school, are you facing any criminal action, negative remarks in service etc,” said Bains.