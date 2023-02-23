Key takeaways from Haryana Budget 2023: Education, health and rural sectors get fillip

No new taxes, and increased allocation for agriculture and cow protection were some highlights of the Rs 1,83,950 crore Haryana Budget 2023-24, presented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the state Assembly Thursday.

Here are some of the other key takeaways from the budget.

Education (Rs 20,638 crore)

– Free coaching for students having an annual family income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

– Mapping of every child in the 6 to 18 age group.

-Centres of Excellence in electric vehicles, manufacturing, aviation, pharmacy and green technologies in accredited universities and colleges.

-Two schools, a senior secondary school and an elementary school in every block and developed as Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Model Sanskriti Schools.

-Gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education in Haryana to reach 40 per cent by 2030 from 32 per cent now.

Health (20% increase, Rs 9,647 crore)

– Benefits of CHIRAYU-Ayushman Bharat extended to all families whose annual verified income in PPP is above Rs 1.80 lakh and up to Rs 3 lakh. Approximately 37.93 lakh families to be covered.

– State Action for Mental, Nutritional and Behavioural Upliftment Initiative (SAMANUBHUTI) to cater to the needs of specially-abled persons.

– A state-of-art multi-speciality 700 bedded Hospital to come up in Gurugram.

– Rs 10,000 crore was spent on the construction of 11 medical colleges providing 1,350 additional seats at the MBBS level, increasing the existing capacity by a further 75 per cent. Three Government Medical Colleges in Mahendragarh, Jind and Bhiwani districts are likely to start with their first admissions. Nursing colleges and paramedical colleges to begin in each of the 11 districts.

– Construction of a Centre of Excellence within the Postgraduate Institute of Dental Science, Rohtak.

– Centre for Excellence in Preventive Health in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh.

– New 100-bed ESI hospitals to come up in 4 districts of Hisar, Rohtak, Ambala and Sonipat.

Rural sector ( Rs 7,202 crore)

– Streetlights with a centralised control and monitoring system to be installed in phirnis of all gram panchayats

– 700 parks and vyayamshalas have been established in villages. Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres shall be co-located in these 700 parks and Vyayamshalas to help guide rural residents in yoga. Further, 1,000 new parks and vyayamshalas will be set up in gram panchayats.

– By the end of the year, every cremation and burial ground in rural areas will be covered under Shiv Dham Yojana.

– E-Libraries – 979 buildings are being repaired for the establishment of e-libraries at a total cost of Rs 370 crore.

Further, in 2023-24, another 1,000 e-libraries would be added in gram panchayats that would be classified into three categories based on their population. In addition, 468 high-quality gymnasia and 780 Mahila Sanskritik Kendras would also be established in existing gram Panchayat buildings after special repairs.

– Appropriate collection and transportation of faecal sludge shall be ensured in 1,500 gram panchayats.

– 22 Biogas Plants are to be established under the GOBAR-DHAN scheme.

– Nine projects costing Rs 80.59 crore announced under new-generation watershed projects in five districts.

Urban local bodies & housing sector (11.1% increase, Rs 5,893 crore)

Rs 200 crore for improvement of sewerage infrastructure in large cities.

A funding channel of Rs 500 crore was announced to provide support to ULB.

Settlement of arrears of renewal fees in the Town and Country Planning announced. There are pending dues of Rs 3,600 crore, of which Rs 2,000 crore is interest arrears. The scheme will provide for waiver of interest arrears provided the entire principal and interest of 10 per cent of the principal amount is paid in four months in cases where a partial occupation certificate has been issued and interest of 25 per cent of the principal amount in case of incomplete projects.

Legislation to be brought for the establishment of the Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority covering Sonipat, Kundli and Rai on the lines of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Three other Metro links, including Rezangla chowk to IGI international airport; Southern peripheral road to Pachgaon via global city and Manesar; and Asodha to Bahadurgarh to connect Haryana Orbital Rail Network with KMP expressway.

1,000 citizen facilitation centres in municipal corporations and municipal councils located in district headquarters. Government will provid an additional subsidy to the extent of Rs 1.5 lakh and make available land for housing where the family does not own land. A pilot implementation based on survey data will be launched in April 2023 and 1 lakh houses would be provided to the beneficiaries in 2023-24 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Youth sector (Rs 1,636 crore)

Financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to every girl admitted in government ITIs if her annual family income is less than Rs 3 lakh.

Rs 250 crore for skill training of two lakh youths.

Haryana Skill Development Mission will impart skill training in National Skill Qualification Framework-aligned job roles to 2 lakh unemployed youth through specific training and courses.

Special training to youths for taking up jobs as caregivers.

A venture capital fund in association with banks and financial institutions to provide financial support through loans and equity to entrepreneurs who are either women or from families with an annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh or belonging to Scheduled Castes or Backward Classes. It will assist the youth in becoming entrepreneurs where the project cost is up to Rs 5 crore. It will have a corpus of Rs 200 crore.

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will formulate a Mukhyamantri Kaushal Mitra Fellowship Scheme as a pilot scheme to engage youth and empower them with skills that will be leveraged for driving the national objectives.

A Centre of Skilling for Emerging Technologies will be set up in Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) to train around 5000 youth every year to prepare them for jobs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, data analytics and programming and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Government to bear the cost of foreign language certification tests of those youth whose annual income is less than Rs 6 lakh.

Industrial sector (88.25%, Rs 1,442 crore),

Roads, highways and railways (Rs 5,408 crore)

– MSME Manufacturing Innovation & Excellence Policy to be launched in line of 5F vision of the prime minister – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

– A Recycling Facility Incentive Policy to provide incentives for the vehicle scrappage recycling and electronics recycling, toy manufacturing policy on electronic toys, and promoting manufacturing of medical devices.

Data centre parks to be established at Ambala and Gurgaon.

– World-class exhibition cum trade centres in Faridabad and Panipat. These centres will have banks, hotels, parking and export promotion facilities and exhibition areas.

– Three multi-modal logistics parks (MMLP) to come up in Hisar, Ambala and Mahendragarh districts.

Transport & civil aviation (Rs 4,131 crore, 11.9% increase)

– Fleet strength of Haryana Roadways to increase from 4,500 to 5,300. City bus service to be introduced in several cities. New multi-modal bus ports to come up in Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Hisar, Sonipat, Karnal and Pipli on PPP mode and a city interchange terminal near City Center in Gurugram.

– Two more Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR) to come up at Bhiwani and Nuh.

– The eligibility age limit for senior citizens to avail of concessional fare reduced from 65 to 60.

– Government will purchase 10 single-engine trainer aircrafts and one multi-engine aircraft for the Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation.

Energy sector (Rs 8,283 crore, 14.95% increase),

Irrigation and water resources sector (Rs 6,598 crore, 29.2% increase),

Public Health Engineering sector (Rs 5,017 crore, 16% increase)

– Provision for an equity contribution of Rs 584 crore to the 800 MW thermal project in Panipat to be made. Panipat Thermal Power Plants are likely to be phased out in the next six years. To ensure power availability, a new 800 MW thermal power plant is proposed to be taken up for construction in 2023-24.

Women and child development (10.3% increase, Rs 2,047 crore)

– 4,000 play schools to be opened in the next two years by converting existing anganwadis.

Sports (Rs 566 crore, increase of 11.5%)

– 1,100 sports nurseries.

– Haryana Sports Academy along with Sports Hostel to come up in Ambala and Panchkula with a capacity of 200 beds each.

A Cycling Velodrome in Kurukshetra and a Centre for Water Sports in Karnal.

– Sports University in Rai, Sonipat to be made functional this financial year.

– Master Chandgi Ram Sportspersons Insurance Benefit Scheme to support sportspersons in case of injuries and disruptions to their career for up to two years.

– Construction of the Scientific Training and Rehabilitation Centre for Sports (STRCS) in Hisar and Rohtak districts, after Panchkula to begin.