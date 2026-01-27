Key IAS and IRPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in Haryana

The Haryana Government has effected a significant administrative reshuffle involving six senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officers, effective Tuesday.

IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal has been posted as the additional chief secretary for the departments of home, jails, criminal investigation, and administration of justice. He has also been assigned the additional charge of additional chief secretary for the environment, forests, and wildlife department. The transfer and posting orders were issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

IAS officer Sumita Misra has been appointed the additional chief secretary and financial commissioner in the revenue and disaster management department. She will also hold the charge of the additional chief secretary for the departments of health and family welfare, medical education and research, and Ayush, against a vacant post. She takes over these responsibilities after Sudhir Rajpal is relieved of the charges.