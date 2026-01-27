Key IAS and IRPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in Haryana

The transfer and posting orders were issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday.

google-preferred-btn
IE logoArun Kumar Gupta has been appointed principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister.

The Haryana Government has effected a significant administrative reshuffle involving six senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officers, effective Tuesday.

IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal has been posted as the additional chief secretary for the departments of home, jails, criminal investigation, and administration of justice. He has also been assigned the additional charge of additional chief secretary for the environment, forests, and wildlife department. The transfer and posting orders were issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

IAS officer Sumita Misra has been appointed the additional chief secretary and financial commissioner in the revenue and disaster management department. She will also hold the charge of the additional chief secretary for the departments of health and family welfare, medical education and research, and Ayush, against a vacant post. She takes over these responsibilities after Sudhir Rajpal is relieved of the charges.

IAS officer Arun Kumar Gupta has been appointed principal secretary to the chief minister, along with the additional charge of the additional chief secretary for the finance and planning departments.

IAS officer Saket Kumar has been posted as the commissioner and secretary of the urban local bodies department while continuing as a member-secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, in addition to his present duties.

In another key change, IAS officer Ram Kumar Singh has been appointed the special secretary in the revenue and disaster management department, besides being named managing director and chief executive officer of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority.

IRPS officer Vinay Kumar has been posted as the commissioner of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, along with the additional charge of the district municipal commissioner of Panchkula and the officer on special duty in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
trump de-dollarisation
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Godfather of AI
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement