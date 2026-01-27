Key IAS and IRPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in Haryana

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Haryana Government has effected a significant administrative reshuffle involving six senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officers, effective Tuesday.
IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal has been posted as the additional chief secretary for the departments of home, jails, criminal investigation, and administration of justice. He has also been assigned the additional charge of additional chief secretary for the environment, forests, and wildlife department. The transfer and posting orders were issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.
IAS officer Sumita Misra has been appointed the additional chief secretary and financial commissioner in the revenue and disaster management department. She will also hold the charge of the additional chief secretary for the departments of health and family welfare, medical education and research, and Ayush, against a vacant post. She takes over these responsibilities after Sudhir Rajpal is relieved of the charges.
IAS officer Arun Kumar Gupta has been appointed principal secretary to the chief minister, along with the additional charge of the additional chief secretary for the finance and planning departments.
IAS officer Saket Kumar has been posted as the commissioner and secretary of the urban local bodies department while continuing as a member-secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, in addition to his present duties.
In another key change, IAS officer Ram Kumar Singh has been appointed the special secretary in the revenue and disaster management department, besides being named managing director and chief executive officer of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority.
IRPS officer Vinay Kumar has been posted as the commissioner of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, along with the additional charge of the district municipal commissioner of Panchkula and the officer on special duty in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.
