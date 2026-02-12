From Kerala, Odisha, and beyond: 22% gazetted recruits in Haryana are from outside the state

In the past two years, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has recruited 2,216 candidates from unreserved categories for gazetted officer posts, and 22 per cent of them belong to states outside Haryana. A few of these candidates even hail from distant states such as Kerala, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. As the Opposition intensifies its criticism of the BJP government in Haryana over the recruitment of many candidates from outside the state, the HPSC insists that the figures demonstrate a fair and transparent process.

Between April 1, 2024 and February 12, 2026, a total of 4,437 candidates were selected across 103 categories, including civil judges, Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers, assistant professors, senior scientific officers, district horticulture officers, ayurvedic medical officers, and veterinary surgeons. Out of the unreserved category selections, 494 candidates came from outside Haryana and Union Territories (UTs), according to the HPSC data accessed by The Indian Express. The largest numbers were from Rajasthan (107), Delhi (94), Punjab (91), Uttar Pradesh (80), Himachal Pradesh (34), Chandigarh (19), and Uttarakhand (24). Smaller numbers were selected from Bihar (8), Kerala (3), West Bengal (1), Andhra Pradesh (1), Gujarat (3), Telangana (1), Odisha (2), Jharkhand (3), and Maharashtra (7).