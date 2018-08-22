Kerala flood: Onam not to be celebrated this year

IN THE wake of natural calamity in Kerala, Sree Ayyappa Seva Samiti, Mohali, has decided not to celebrate the Onam festival on September 9. The Onam festival was scheduled to be held at Sree Sanatan Dharam Mandir, Phase 4, in Mohali. C Unnikrishnan, president of Sree Ayyapaa Seva Samiti, said, “There is a huge loss of human lives in Kerala due to the natural calamity. Our association and all other federations related to the association decided not to celebrate the festival in Tricity. We appeal to the Tricity residents to help more and more the people of Kerala.”

SBI Ladies Club help

The State Bank of India Ladies Club, Chandigarh, on Tuesday donated Rs 1,11,111 to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, Kerala. The donation was made by the president of SBI Ladies Club, Chandigarh, Rashmi Singh. A SBI officer said the club includes the hundreds of women employees of State Bank of India.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App