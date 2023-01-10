scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Kerala-cadre IAS officer Navjot Khosa to head census ops in Punjab

President Droupadi Murmu has given her nod for the appointment of Kerala Cadre officer Navjot khosa as DCO and DCR for Punjab and Chandigarh .

The Headquarters of Khosa will be in Chandigarh, says the notification. (PTI Photo)
The Centre has appointed IAS officer Navjot Khosa as Director of Census Operations (DCO) and Director of Citizen Registration (DCR) in Punjab and Chandigarh for three years.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her nod for the appointment of 2012-batch, Kerala cadre officer Navjot Khosa as DCO and DCR for Punjab and Chandigarh with effect from December 19, 2022, for a period up to December 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, under the Central Staffing Scheme at her present level of Deputy Secretary. The Headquarters of Khosa will be in Chandigarh, says the notification.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 16:10 IST
