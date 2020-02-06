‘Kept taking beatings to save my marriage’: Man arrested after wife files complaint

The victim alleged that she was harassed both mentally and physically. (Representational Image) The victim alleged that she was harassed both mentally and physically. (Representational Image)

IN AN FIR lodged on Tuesday, a woman alleged brutality by her husband for dowry. A case has been filed under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 498 A (husband subjecting woman to brutality) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir Police Station.

The complainant, who had married accused Jaswindra Singh in February last year, is a resident of a village of Bataur, Panchkula.

According to the FIR, the accused and his family, was given more than 17 pieces of jewellery along with a total expenditure of 10 lakhs on the wedding.

“Everything was good for the initial two months after which the family started harassing me to get more money from home. They would beat me up each time I denied getting the money. My sisters-in-law would hold both my hands and hold my mouth while my husband and my father-in-law hit me.”

She added, “To save my marriage I kept taking their beatings. I even asked my parents to fulfill some of their demands which they did but my in-laws kept asking for more.”

The victim further alleged that she was harassed both mentally and physically.

“They would treat me as a servant, where I would be asked to do all household chores and they would beat me after that. In a planned execution, my husband took me to my parents’ place in August last year and left me there saying they would only take me back if I came back with Rs 5 lakh cash or a car.”

According to the FIR, in October, the victim’s husband’s family attacked her at her home, demanding money and threatened to kill her, after which she filed her complaint.

As many as six have been accused in the FIR including, the victim’s husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.

Station House Officer (SHO) at the Chandimandir Police Station, Inspector Naveen Kumar, said, “The complaint was filed on December 9 and has been referred to our station by the Women Police Station as the area falls under us. We have just started our investigation and are looking into the matter.”

