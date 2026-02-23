‘Kejriwal’s party even more corrupt than Congress’: Saini woos migrants in Ludhiana ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is leading BJP’s outreach in Punjab ahead of 2027 assembly elections, addressed “Purvanchal Samman rally” in Ludhiana, Sunday. The rally was held in Giaspura area, the hub of migrants from UP and Bihar who form the workforce in Ludhiana’s industries and factories.

Saini compared the ruling AAP with Congress, and said “Kejriwal’s AAP is more corrupt than the Congress.” He said that both Congress and AAP have fooled people of Punjab with “false and hollow promises” and now “people of Punjab have decided to vote for BJP to bring development in the state.”

Calling Ludhiana as “industrial capital and Manchester of India”, Saini said, “It is only a PM like Narendra Modi and the BJP which can take Punjab on the path of progress.”