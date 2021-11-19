Kejriwal’s ‘Mission Punjab’ to start from Nov 20: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will start his ‘Mission Punjab’ from November 20, ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, with a visit to Moga.

AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that in view of the Punjab Assembly elections due next year, the party has started its preparations vigorously and as a part of this, Kejriwal will be on a one-day tour to Moga on November 20.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been camping in his hometown Moga for the past several days. He also held a press conference a few days ago where he announced that his sister, Malvika, will contest elections. However, he did not disclose which political party she will join. There is speculation that Arvind Kejriwal may induct her into AAP during his Moga visit.

Mann said that in Punjab, AAP is doing a tremendous campaign from city to village ahead of the elections and is preparing a comprehensive roadmap for holding various meetings which will later be added to the party’s election manifesto. He further said that Kejriwal will be touring Punjab over the next one month. The Delhi chief minister will also visit several villages where he will listen to the problems of the villagers, Mann added.