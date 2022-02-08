Kejriwal’s direct appeal to Akali workers a ‘surrender speech’: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s direct appeal to Akali workers as a “surrender speech” by the AAP supremo.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s principal advisor Harcharan Bains drew a parallel to the British and said “Like Kejriwal, the British had also sought only a mauka (an opportunity) saying that the Indian people had tried different rulers and the British should be given an opportunity to give the Indians the same facilities which the British people got in their country. We remained slaves for over 200 years and lost Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Khalsa empire. You don’t expect Punjabis to repeat the same mistake”.

Bains also released an “open letter to AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann”, asking the latter to “clarify his stand on Kejriwal’s decision to ban Punjabi in Delhi schools, his case in SC for hefty fine on Punjab farmers for stubble burning and for not including Sikh martial arts like gatka in sports quota list in Delhi”.

The Akali leader ridiculed “Kejriwal’s promise to Akali workers to implement his promises for them also if elected”. Bains added, “This guy has been an IRS officer and CM for 10 years and he still doesn’t know that all government policies are always for every citizen regardless of political affiliation.

Is free power in Punjab only for Akali farmers? Don’t AAP and Cong workers get benefits of schemes of shagun, pension, meritorious schools, surplus power, free power units to economically poor and to Dalits started during [the erstwhile] Parkash Singh Badal government?

Do only Akalis travel on four-lane or six-lane expressways built by Sukhbir Singh Badal’s vision and efforts? Is Kejriwal banned from using airports all of which were built during Badal’s tenure? This ex-bureaucrat is either too ignorant or too hypocritical to be a CM. He thinks that giving benefit of government policies to those with rival political views is a favour to them.”