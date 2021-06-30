Kejriwal trying to bring Delhi’s ‘flop power billing model’ to Punjab, says SAD

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the AAP will provide 300 units of electricity free to every household if it was voted to power in 2022. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

TRASHING THE pre-poll promise made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Tuesday said that “far from giving any relief to the common man, the AAP would even do away with the 200 unit per month free power provided to the poor if elected to power in Punjab”.

Talking to newsmen here following a press conference by Kejriwal, SAD senior leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema said the Delhi CM had “clearly admitted that the party’s promise of 300 units per bill cycle free power facility would only be applicable in case the consumption was less than 300 units”.

“Kejriwal, when questioned on this issue, admitted that in case the consumption was more than 300 units, consumers would have to pay the entire bill and would not get any subsidy at all. This amounts to playing a cruel joke on Punjabis as a majority of them will not be eligible for any benefit under this scheme. Instead the poor and disadvantaged will lose out on the 200 unit free power facility which was introduced by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and which is applicable without any conditions,” said the Akali leaders.

Stating that Kejriwal was “trying to introduce a flop model, which had already failed in Delhi”, Majithia also presented power bills of Delhi consumers which showed that “they were charged Rs 5.30 per unit for bills slightly above 200 units and not extended any benefit of subsidized power”.

The Akali leaders also castigated Kejriwal for “trying to lie his way out of the press conference by stating that farmers in Delhi were “probably” given free power when this was not the case and they were charged astronomical fixed charges”.

The Akali leaders added, “Similarly power tariff of shops and the domestic sector in Delhi, which constitutes the lion’s share of consumers, is extremely high”.

Asserting that “Kejriwal had been wrongly briefed by his team”, Majithia said Delhi CM was “tom-tomming Rs 6,500 crore subsidized power facility extended in Delhi in six years forgetting that the free power facility extended to farmers in Punjab by [former Punjab CM] Parkash Singh Badal had given them a benefit of Rs 90,000 crore.”

Cheema said, “The Delhi CM had landed in Punjab after four and a half years to befool people in the 2022 elections. Earlier also, Kejriwal tried to hoodwink Punjabis by raising the issue of drug trafficking and sacrilege.”

“When held accountable, Kejriwal rendered an apology for making false accusations against Bikram Majithia. Punjabis will now hold him accountable for raising the issue of sacrilege by patronizing former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap who was indicted by the [Punjab and Haryana] High Court for conducting a politically motivated inquiry into the Kotkapura firing incident,” he added.

The Akali leaders also alleged that Kejriwal had taken “divergent views on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal by stating that it should not be constructed when speaking in Punjab even as he went on to demand its construction when he returned back to Delhi or even went to Haryana”.

The Akali leaders added, “It is with the same spirit that Kejriwal has come to deceive Punjabis again on the eve of elections. This time Punjabis know about Kejriwal’s chameleon nature and will not allow him to dupe them again.”