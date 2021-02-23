Kejriwal to address AAP’s Kisan Mahasabha in support of farmers in March

They said that the party held public meetings in the villages to make people aware about the “black laws” as AAP had motivated the panchayats of Punjab to call a gram sabha and pass a resolution against these laws. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a Maha Kisan Sammelan on March 21, in support of the farmers’ agitation. The sammelan will be organised at Bagha Purana in district Moga which will be addressed by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing media jointly in Jalandhar, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, party’s Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh and co-incharge Raghav Chadha, announced this on Monday. Party volunteers and the people from all parts of Punjab would be invited.

The leaders said preparations for the rally has already begun and in March, Punjab would see a new awakening and the hypocrisy of three traditional parties of the state would be exposed.

They said that the AAP will not sit by and watch these parties derail the farmer protests. “AAP will make the farmers’ movement stronger. These traditional parties would be told that no matter how hard they try they cannot kill the farmer agitation,” added the leaders.

Through this Maha Sammelan, a message would be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to withdraw the anti-farmers laws immediately, they said, adding that the AAP was the first party to highlight the issues pertaining to the black laws and their consequences on farmers.

They said that the party held public meetings in the villages to make people aware about the “black laws” as AAP had motivated the panchayats of Punjab to call a gram sabha and pass a resolution against these laws.

They said that Arvind Kejriwal visited the protesting farmers twice to look after arrangements.

Slamming the SAD, BJP and Congress parties in Punjab, the AAP leaders said all three “had betrayed the farmers and were hand-in-glove with the Centre for passing these laws and now shedding crocodile tears to show that they were pro-farmers”.