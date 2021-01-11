Kejriwal spreading web of lies to deceive farmers of Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh

A statement from the CMO said that Amarinder was reacting to media reports that four of the five petitioners in such cases were active AAP workers. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused the AAP of once again backstabbing and defrauding the agitating Punjab farmers by making hollow claims of providing legal assistance to them to fight cases against actress Kangana Ranaut and certain other BJP leaders, including Union Minister Raosaheb Danve.

A statement from the CMO said that Amarinder was reacting to media reports that four of the five petitioners in such cases were active AAP workers. The CM said it’s high time that Arvind Kejriwal and his cronies stopped playing their sneaky games for scoring brownie political points. “Your intent is clear. You are only trying to weaken the farmers’ agitation and playing your sneaky games at BJP’s behest,” the CM said, adding that such theatrics on issues concerning the lives and future of the farmers are deplorable.

“Arvind Kejriwal was always the sneaky little fellow of AAP but it’s surprising that his other party leaders are also following suit and spreading a web of lies to deceive the farmers of Punjab,” Amarinder said.

He said it was “pathetic” that AAP leaders were stooping to such low levels and using their own party workers to file petitions against BJP leaders and others to bolster their claims of providing legal help to farmers.

Amarinder advised Kejriwal and his associates to stop following Adolf Hitler’s propaganda technique of “große Lüge” – big lies – and stop indulging in colossal lies in the futile and wild hope that people will believe them out of sheer disbelief that anyone can distort a truth to such an extent.

The CM said after the shameful manner in which the AAP government in Delhi implemented the farm laws at a time when the farmers were preparing to march to the national capital, the world now knows who the real agent of BJP is. The collusion of AAP with BJP is now a matter of record, he said, adding that this was not a lone incident.

“The Arvind Kejriwal government has been bending backwards to keep its masters in the Central government happy because it is incapable of ruling independently and effectively, as we all saw during the Covid peaks in Delhi. The way Kejriwal went grovelling to the Centre for help each time clearly exposed his closeness to them. After all, in times of crisis, you rush to those you are closest to and not to your political opponents,” he said.

The CM said merely shouting and screaming a lie again and again does not make it the truth. Referring to the claims of certain AAP leaders about Punjab being member of the Committee on Agricultural Reforms that drafted the farm laws, the CM said the way these leaders have started parroting the Akalis’ stand, one is forced to draw the conclusion that there is collusion between the two parties – a collusion founded on lies. He said the so-called committee never once discussed the farm laws. “In fact, far from it. There was not even a passing mention of such laws being considered,” the CM said, asking “is that so difficult for AAP and SAD leaders to understand?”

The CM said unlike the AAP, which has never believed in serious governance and only indulges in street politics and theatrics, the Congress government in Punjab cares about its people and is always working for their good. “We don’t play politics with the lives of our people,” he said, adding that the AAP had been exposed and should realise that these kinds of antics failed to woo the people of Punjab in 2016-17 and are not going to save them even now.