Kejriwal should apologise to Chhotepur for humiliating him: Khaira, Sandhu

THE DISSIDENT group of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Tuesday said the national convenor of the party, Arvind Kejriwal, should apologise to Sucha Singh Chhotepur for “humiliating” him with fake bribery allegations and throw out those Delhi leaders from the party who had connived against Chhotepur.

Reacting to the meeting of the Delhi loyalist leaders with Chhotepur Sunday night urging him to return to the party fold, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu told mediapersons that they were happy that the central leadership of the party had been forced to reach out to the leaders in Punjab. “However, this is not enough. There was a concentrated effort against Chhotepur by certain leaders from Delhi who are also responsible for the poor showing of the party in the assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal must apologise to him and these leaders must be thrown out of the party. It is strange that these very leaders who cause a rift within the party are today reaching out to people like Dr Dharamvir Gandhi,” said Sandhu in an oblique reference to Sanjay Singh, former state in-charge.

Sukhpal Khaira said he was happy to see that due to the voice of autonomy raised by a group of MLAs and party workers in Punjab, the central leadership had now been forced to reach out to those very people whom they had sidelined and thrown out of the party. “These people had finished the political career of Sucha Singh Chhotepur. Now, I am glad to see that these three or four leaders are going from house to house to placate him and Dr Gandhi. However, I am sure that Chhotepur will not be mollified so easily because these people had virtually tossed his turban by accusing him of bribery,” said Khaira.

Khaira and Sandhu said while the dissident MLAs were open to holding talks with the leaders of the other faction yet this could not take place without the central demand of autonomy for the party. “There is no going back on the resolutions passed during the Bathinda convention. Let these three or four leaders who are holding the so-called mediation talks we will show them the mirror. We are not afraid of sitting and talking with anyone,” said Khaira.

All-party meet called on September 21

The dissident MLAs have called an all party meeting in Chandigarh on September 21 in which the issue of the implementation of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report will be discussed. Stating this here today, Sukhpal Khaira said that all parties, including Congress, will be invited for the meeting. “We will especially invite the Congress Ministers Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, because of the vociferous manner in which they had raised the issue of action against former CM Parkash Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the assembly,” he said. Khaira said that it was very clear that was very clear that the Congress and the Akalis were hand in glove in letting the guilty go scot-free in the desecration and police firing incidents and therefore it was important for other parties to come together and discuss a way forward. He said that more than 50 political representatives had already been contacted to participate in the meeting.

