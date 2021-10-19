Kejriwal reaches out to voters in language they understand — Punjabi

“HELLO.NAMASKAR ji.Sat Sri Akal ji.main Arvind Kejriwal bol reha haan.Ji-ji, Delhi da mukhmantri (CM). Tusi kiven o? Tuhade naal 2 minute gal krni si.”

This is a phone call voters across the state have been receiving as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reaches out to them ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Continuing to speak in Punjabi, Kejriwal tells the listeners: “Punjab’ch chona (elections) hon walia han. Punjab de maade din hun jaan wale han. Mainu pura yakeen hai ki tusi Aam Aadmi Party nu vote paoge. Aam Aadmi Party di sarkar banan ja rahi hai. Uston baad, Punjab di tariki layi ki karna hai, asi isdi puri yojna bna rhe haan (Elections will be held in Punjab. The bad days of Punjab will soon be history. I am quite sure you will vote for AAP. AAP will form the government. After that we have made all plans on what to do for Punjab’s progress).”

Kejriwal goes on to promise free electricity supply round the clock. “Punjab de har vyakti layi, muft ate changey ilaaj da prabandh karange jivein Dilli vich kita hai. Saari dwaiyan, saare test, saare ilaaj, mehnge toh mehnge operation har kisi layi muft honge.iss ton ilawa asi hor bahot saariyan yojnavaan bnaa rhe han.Mai tuhanu phone kr ke har yojna tuhade naal sanjhi krda rawanga.Hun Punjab da changaa samaa shuru hon wala hai, bas tuhada sath chahida hai.Namaskar (We will make arrangements for free and good medical treatment for every person in Punjab like we have done in Delhi. All medicines, all tests, all treatment and operations no matter how costly, will be free. We are also making many other plans. I will keep informing you about them through phone calls. Now the good times of Punjab are about to begin, we just need your support)”

AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann said, “In view of the 2022 assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal is in touch with the people of Punjab directly on the phone these days. Kejriwal has so far been able to reach over 1 crore Punjabis with his message in good Punjabi and the campaign to communicate directly through the phone is still on.”

Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh said direct contact with the people of Punjab through IVR call over phone was started on October 8. “Till last Sunday, October 17, Arvind Kejriwal, by talking directly to about 1.38 crore Punjabis, has not only given assurance of forming the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab in 2022, but has also told them about the concrete and visionary plans being made for the prosperity and progress of Punjab,” he added.

On Monday, Mann also released Kejriwal’s Punjabi language IVR call of 1 minute 12 seconds to the media. “Kejriwal doesn’t believe in jumlas and excuses only to gain power. He believes in the politics of work,” he added.