Win for Kejriwal’s model of governance, says Raghav Chadha as AAP leads Chandigarh civic body polls

As the Aam Aadmi party emerged as the surprise frontrunner in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, senior leader of the party Raghav Chadha said that it was a “victory of Kejriwal’s model of governance as people were yearning for a change for years”.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Chadha added, “Both the BJP and Congress had captured the seats for the past 12-13 years. However, this time, people will prove that they wanted a change.”

Chadha is currently in Chandigarh with AAP leaders and said he was elated with the current trends as AAP was leading the polls. Speaking on the party leading in areas which are considered to be a hub of the BJP, he said, “It is a clear victory for the Kejriwal model of governance. It shows that people of Chandigarh were seeking a change and so are the people of Punjab.”

Till the filing of this report, AAP had won 8 seats, BJP 6 seats and Congress 4. Results of the other wards are awaited.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made five promises to the people of Chandigarh. “Firstly, I promise that corruption shall be rooted out from the corporation. Public money, which went into the pockets of BJP and Congress councillors, will now be spent on development,” he had said. He added, “The development brought about by us in Delhi will be replicated in Chandigarh. People won’t need to go to municipal corporations to get their work done. The employees will come to your doorstep to do your work.”

Kejriwal said everything — from making ration cards to getting electricity and water connections — shall be taken care of by the government. “We also promise that garbage will be removed completely at Dadu Majra. Like Delhi, water will be available in Chandigarh for free. All the things related to building roads, and cleaning and maintenance of the city shall be done by the municipal corporation and for the safety of women, CCTV cameras and street lights will be installed at various places,” he promised at the rally.