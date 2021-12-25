Kejriwal promises separate force to stop sacrilege-like incidents

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced another five guarantees while speaking to a gathering in Gurdaspur. Addressing a public meeting organized at Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur, he said he wants to ‘ensure the security, law and order, peace and brotherhood of Punjab.’

“First, we will completely eliminate the corruption spread in police recruitment and transfer postings,” said Kejriwal. In the second guarantee, he assured justice in all the cases of sacrilege of all religious scriptures including Sri Guru Granth Sahib and strict punishment to the culprits and conspirators behind the bomb blasts, Bargadi sacrilege, Bahbal Kalan firing case. “No one responsible for it can escape, no matter how influential they may be. People of Punjab have to stay alert from the anti-national and anti-social forces as opportunists are trying to take political advantage by spoiling the peace and brotherhood of the poll bound state,” he said.