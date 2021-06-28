Kejriwal promises free electricity in Punjab if AAP wins assembly poll

Kejriwal is slated to arrive in Chandigarh on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections | Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised 200 units of free electricity for all households in Punjab if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the Assembly elections to be held in February or March next year.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said that it is very difficult for a woman to run a house at such expensive electricity price and the women in Punjab are very unhappy with inflation.

ਇੰਨੀ ਮਹਿੰਗਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਘਰ ਚਲਾਉਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸੀਂ ਹਰ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ 200 ਯੂਨਿਟ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਖੁਸ਼ ਹਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਵੀ ਮਹਿੰਗਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹਨ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ AAP ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੇਵੇਗੀ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਖੇ ਮਿਲਦੇ ਹਾਂ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 28, 2021

Kejriwal is slated to arrive in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

He had earlier announced that the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Punjab assembly poll will be from the Sikh community.

AAP, in the 2017 Punjab polls, had fared well and was able to gain 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

In Delhi, the reforms in the electricity sector made by Kejriwal-government have paid handsome dividends for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party in the elections.

Under the free electricity scheme in the national capital, domestic consumers can avail up to 200 units of free electricity. There are around 48 lakh beneficiaries for the scheme. Also, those consuming electricity between 201 units and 400 units are eligible to avail 50 per cent subsidy on the bills.