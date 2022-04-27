Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann discuss paddy stubble burning problem

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday discussed to find a solution to the perpetual problem of paddy stubble burning, which is also one of the reason behind pollution in the national capital.

After the meeting, the CM directed Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari to prepare a detailed report on financial implications to compensate the farmers for not burning paddy stubble.

The issue of compensation came up for discussion as both the CMs were told that the only way out was to compensate the farmers.

Coercion methods would not be fair. Farmers are already under distress, especially after fall in the yield of wheat that had forced them to commit suicides.

“To this, the CM asked the chief secretary to calculate the amount of money required to compensate the farmers and present a report within a week. Both the CMs agreed that it was not fair to force them not to burn stubble as it was labour intensive and required additional input,” a source said.

He added that the chief secretary has also been asked to study other sources where the paddy stubble could be put to use such as industries and plants.

Mann was accompanied by financial commissioner revenue Sarvjit Singh and secretary science and technology Rahul Tewari.

While Kejriwal has often blamed Punjab for Delhi’s pollution during October-November, the Punjab government has always been non-committal. With both the states having AAP governments for the first time, it remains to be seen how they handle pollution caused due to paddy stubble this year.