Kejriwal makes five promises at rally, says will get MC at residents’ doorstep

“Earlier you would go to Corporation’s office to get work done, now ‘sarkari officials’ will come to your residence to get your work done if you elect Aam Aadmi Party,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while campaigning for AAP candidates ahead of Chandigarh MC elections. Kejriwal made five promises in the rally addressed here today at Sector 43 Dussehra ground. He stated that the public has already tried Congress for 13 years and BJP for 12 years and this time they should just give 5 years to AAP and people would see a noticeable difference. He also claimed that people would not get any water bills and water for the public would be completely free. “You all have seen the condition that has been made by BJP and Congress. Ever since the inception of Corporation, Congress ruled 12 years and BJP 12 years… you have seen how they ruined the City Beautiful… kindly give us just five years and we would show you a noticeable difference,” Kejriwal said.

He added that Chandigarh was once known as the best and top city of Asia. “It was the cleanest… was on number one when it came to cleanliness. And see what BJP and Congress have done… they have brought the city to 66th position,” he said. Taking a jibe at the BJP, Kejriwal said, “BJP says that it is necessary to have a double engine government for development. I want to ask BJP leaders that the MP of Chandigarh, mayor, Governor and Center belong to BJP. The government is also of BJP, yet why haven’t they done anything till date?”

Five promises to the people of Chandigarh

“The first promise I would like to make is that corruption will be uprooted out completely from the Corporation. Public money which went in the pockets of BJP and Congress councillors will now be spent on people’s development,” he said. Kejriwal also said “You all have seen the development works carried out by us in Delhi. People of Chandigarh won’t need to go to Municipal Corporation office to get their work done. The employees of the Municipal Corporation themselves will come to your residence and do your work.”

Kejriwal said that everything from the making of ration card to getting electricity and water connection will be taken care of by the government. “We also promise that heaps of grabage will be removed completely in Dadu Majra. Third, like Delhi, water will be available for free. Fourthly, all the things relating to building roads, cleaning and maintenance of the city will now be done by the MC. Fifth, for the safety of women, CCTV cameras and street lights will be installed at various places,” he added.

While assuring people, Kejriwal said that all the promises that have been made here, have similarly been made delivered in Delhi. “If you have any relatives or friends living in Delhi, then you can call them and ask them. If they say that Kejriwal hasn’t worked in Delhi, then don’t vote for me,” he said. He also said that there is a “rumour that Chandigarh will be handed over to Punjab, a rumour which can be true and false too” he said. “AAP will form its government in Punjab and Chandigarh will be part of Punjab. Then it will be pointless to vote for BJP and Congress,” he said.

Kejriwal Accepts Sidhu’s challenge

Kejriwal accepted the challenge of debate given by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to the AAP and asked Sidhu to fix the place and time for the same. Kejriwal named Bhagwant Mann AAP Punjab president for the debate, saying that it makes more sense since Navjot Singh Sidhu is Congress president in the state.