Kejriwal kickstarts registration for ‘Rs 1000 to all Punjab women’ scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday formally launched the registration drive for his proposed scheme of crediting Rs 1000 into the account of every woman in Punjab.

He claimed that the welfare scheme will be funded by stopping the Rs 20,000 crore illegal sand mining business, which he alleged, is filling the pockets of Punjab ministers.

Addressing a large gathering of women in Sarai Khas village under Kartarpur assembly segment in Jalandhar district, he said, “AAP will stop the theft of Rs. 20,000 crores of illegal sand mining business in the state and credit that money in the accounts of women and there would be enough money”.

Kejriwal had recently announced that if the Aam Aadami Party AAP) is voted to power then every woman who is 18 and above will get Rs 1000 per month in their bank accounts.

On Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi accusing him of turning the state’s women into “beggars”, Kejriwal said: “I just want to ask him (Channi) that are not those beggars who have been looting state for years by indulging in illegal sand mining?”

He alleged that Punjab’s leaders and several ministers are involved in it.

Kejriwal also said that if there are five women in a family who are eligible for the cash transfer scheme, they will all get Rs 1000 in their accounts every month.

“Punjab CM says that I don’t have any sense of wearing clothes. I don’t bother about my clothes but I want that you all should get good suits for yourself from the first instalment and show Channi that your dark-complexioned brother has given it to you,” said he said.