‘Kejriwal has huge media budget and can buy surveys, AAP poses no risk to Congress in Punjab’, says Captain Amarinder

Captain Amarinder Singh said Kejriwal should focus on his own state instead of “talking rubbish” in Punjab. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday trashed the C-voter survey that gave Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a lead in the 2022 Assembly polls. He said there was no threat from any other major political parties in the next Assembly elections, and believed that his experience of governing Punjab and also in the Army will help him handle the challenges of the state beyond 2022.

Speaking at a media event, the chief minister trashed the C-voter survey, calling it a “paid job” of AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. “The AAP leader has a huge media budget he can use to buy such surveys,” the Punjab CM said, adding that Kejriwal’s party “poses no risk to the Congress in Punjab”. “This same company had predicted 100 seats for AAP in 2016/17 and everyone knows how many they ultimately got”, he said adding that Kejriwal and his party “would meet the same fate in 2022”.

Claiming that the Delhi CM had failed to implement even 30 per cent of his promises in his previous terms, Amarinder said Kejriwal should focus on his own state instead of “talking rubbish” in Punjab. “He talks about giving jobs to Punjab when his own track record in Delhi is pathetic!” he added.

“As for the Akalis, they are a divided lot and the party is splintering, with nobody to hold them together,” said the CM, adding that “Badal Senior is no longer in a position to lead the party due to his age”. On the BJP’s prospects in Punjab, his response was: “Which BJP? The party has no support base in the state, where people are in fact angry with them…BJP could even end up getting back with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in desperation.”

On his own suitability to lead his party in the next polls, Captain Amarinder said that while no one is indispensable, he believes he can help Punjab. He added that he has experience in handling the state, especially agriculture, which he had been managing since 1985, whenever in office. “Industry has to grow, and they have to have confidence in the leadership,” he said, adding that the fact that the state has received Rs 73,000 crore on-ground investment since his government took over in 2017 “shows their confidence”.

Pakistan also needs to be dealt with an iron hand and his past Army training can help him tackle the threat, he said.

The chief minister said that with “84.6 per cent poll promises fulfilled by the ruling party in these four years, Punjab had set a record in the country”. This, he said, was despite the huge losses suffered due to Covid in the past one year. He expressed confidence that by the end of his term, “100 per cent of the promises made to the people of Punjab would have been fulfilled”.

“Punjab lives in my heart,” said Amarinder, underlining his commitment to the welfare of the state and its people.