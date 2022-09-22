Kejriwal blames ‘call from higher ups’ for Governor move; Opp says Purohit move ‘constitutional’

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Wednesday accusing him of withdrawing permission to hold an Assembly session, sought by the state cabinet, after receiving call from his “higher ups”. The opposition parties in Punjab, meanwhile, welcomed Purohit’s decision. “How can the governor refuse permission to a session sought by the cabinet? There is no democracy in that case,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said the governor had earlier given his nod to the special Assembly session. “When Operation Lotus started failing and the numbers (of MLAs) did not add up, a call came from the higher-ups asking to withdraw the permission. Today, there is the Constitution on one side and Operation Lotus on the other in the country,” said the Delhi chief minister. Acting on a legal advice, Purohit on Wednesday withdrew his order summoning a special session of the Assembly on September 22, citing the absence of specific rules regarding convening the House for considering a “confidence motion only”.

Punjab Cabinet minister Aman Arora dubbed the governor’s move as “murder of democracy” and expressed surprise that Purohit withdrew his order of calling the session “at the instance of three opposition leaders” and accused the Governor of “acting on the directions of BJP, which had recently attempted to topple the AAP government in state”.

Seeking to counter the opposition claim that a session for moving confidence motion cannot be called, the minister claimed that the motion of confidence can be moved in the Assembly and cited an example of Parliament.

Arora claimed that from 1952 till 2009, 27 no-confidence motions and 12 confidence motions were moved in Parliament by different parties.

“By withdrawing orders regarding summoning of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session for Motion of Confidence, Governor is acting like a Viceroy and trying to undermine the democratically elected government. It also shows Cong and BJP are hand in glove to make ‘Operation Lotus’ a success,” Arora later tweeted.

He said that the special session was called by Punjab government on the recommendations of Council of Ministers, as per the Constitution, to bring a confidence motion against the BJP’s attempt to topple the six-month-old AAP government. However, throwing all norms to wind, the Governor’s office cancelled the session, “which is a violation of the Constitution”.

Lambasting Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for writing to Governor against the special session, Arora said that the Congress leader is working as B-team of BJP to halt progress of AAP in Punjab. “Bajwa is dancing to the tunes of BJP to safeguard his Z+ security. He is not concerned about saving democracy at all,” Arora alleged.

He said that Congress wants to implement Operation Lotus of BJP in Punjab as saffron party is unnerved by growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP across the country.

Meanwhile, BJP termed the governor’s move an “appropriate and constitutional decision”.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused the AAP of trying to use the assembly for its “selfish political purposes”, claiming that its house of lies is crumbling and its credibility is falling.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the governor stopped the AAP government from setting “wrong precedents”. “The country will not run on what (Arvind) Kejriwal says. After they tried to violate rules and procedure of Punjab Vidhan Sabha and tried to cross ‘Lakhsman Rekha’, the governor intervened and aptly played his role,” he said.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also welcomed the governor’s move for preventing the AAP government from “sabotaging the constitutional, democratic and legislative practices and procedures”.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and party leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the governor’s move will save crores of rupees of the state exchequer.