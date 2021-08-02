Kejriwal discusses poll strategy with Punjab MLAs, tells them to support farmers’ agitation

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a lengthy discussion with the Punjab MLAs on the way forward for the 2022 Assembly polls.

The party supremo gave directions to the MLAs to fully support the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the farm laws.

The meeting with the AAP MLAs took place in New Delhi with the party’s state president and MP Bhagwant Mann, along with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema, at the Chief Minister’s residence and lasted about three hours.

According to a statement issued by the party, Kejriwal discussed the 2022 elections and also sought detailed suggestions for strengthening the farmers’ movement. Giving directions to all the MLAs, Kejriwal said the party’s flag and agenda should be put aside and the farmers’ movement should be supported at all levels. “He said today the ‘annadatas’ of the country were forced to fight for their land and existence, but the Narendra Modi-led government was not giving up its stubborn stance, which was reprehensible. He reiterated that the Union government should immediately repeal the anti-agriculture black laws and should not introduce the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021, in Parliament,” said a statement released by the AAP.

Kejriwal is learnt to have advised the Punjab MLAs and the entire leadership to focus on the next elections and put in their best effort for winning the polls. The MLAs were advised to go from door to door to tell the people what development-oriented policies the AAP can use to get Punjab and the people out of the crisis and how to make Punjab a prosperous state again. Also, Kejriwal gave many examples of Delhi’s development model to the Punjab leadership.

Kejriwal reportedly told the MLAs that every child of Punjab was well aware of the mafia rule of the Badals-BJP and the Congress and that people were eager to oust these parties.

During the meeting, Kejriwal sought information from all the MLAs about the booth-level activities of their constituencies. Bhagwant Mann gave a presentation on the political, economic and social situation in Punjab.

Sources said many AAP MLAs urged the Delhi CM to announce the name of the party’s Punjab CM candidate as soon as possible. They impressed upon the national convenor that with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appointment as state Congress president, it was clear that he would be the ruling party’s CM candidate. Kejriwal is learnt to have assured the MLAs that the name of the candidate will be announced soon.

On the occasion, party’s Punjab affairs incharge Jarnail Singh, co-incharge Raghav Chadha, Deputy Leader of Opposition Saravjit Kaur Manuke, MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Budh Ram, Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur, Jai Kishan Singh Rodi, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Rupinder Kaur Ruby, Kulwant Singh Pandori, Master Baldev Singh Jaito and Amarjit Singh Sandoa were present.