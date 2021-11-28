Kejriwal dares Channi to prove claims, says he us making false promises like Capt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday accused his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi of making false promises just like Capt Amarinder Singh and challenged him to prove his claims of giving jobs to 36,000 contractual employees, free power or reducing the rate of sand in the state.

“I have seen big hoardings making tall claims in CM Channi’s name. These are all lies. Let him come and prove that he has given 36,000 jobs,” said Kejriwal.

He said a few days ago, some sanitation workers from Punjab met him and complained about not being regularised. When “safai karamcharis” or teachers have not been regularised, then who has been regularised, he asked the Congress-led government.

The Delhi CM said the statements made by the general public in his interaction with them showed that neither were the people getting free power or reduced electricity bills but the rate of sand is also sky high due to illegal mining. “False promises and claims are being made by Channi just as false promises were made by Capt Amarinder. Channi is promising five marla houses in villages to thousands of people when the reality is that in villages there is no land available for even a single house. These promises are just like the fake ‘ghar ghar rozgar’ scheme of Capt Amarinder in which not even a single person has got a job,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP national convenor added that after his announcement of Rs 1000 monthly grant to every woman in state above the age of 18 years, he has been attacked by Congress, Akalis and BJP for ruining the state’s finances. “I want to ask you who has ruined the state? Has it not been Akalis and Congress? If we give some money to our mothers and sisters it will only bring prosperity to Punjab, nothing else,” he said.

Presenting one lakh zero rupee power bills of Delhi residents on the stage, Kejriwal challenged Channi to produce even 1,000 such bills in Punjab. “I challenge him to prove whatever he says. AAP is making promises of free power, free medical facilities because we have do all this in Delhi and we will do all this in Punjab too,” he said.

Earlier, in the public interaction, people listed out their problems including inflated power bills, illegal sand mining, problems of sewage drainage in villages and high cost of construction material.

Speaking on the occasion, state AAP president Bhagwant Mann said that Channi was in the habit of making announcements at the drop of a hat. “No notification has been issued for the majority of the cabinet decisions taken till date after Channi became the CM. But people are not going to be fooled by a two-and-a-half-month CM. The Congress will have to answer questions about its misrule for the entire five years,” he said.

After arriving in Mohali, Kejriwal first met teachers sitting on protest outside the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) building. Addressing them, he said that Punjab education Minister Pargat Singh has been challenging him that the education system in state has undergone a revolution. “Let Pargat come and meet the protesting teachers here first. I have been told by teachers of the state that there are many schools who do not have a single teacher. There are many schools where there is only a peon. Let him come and understand the pain of those sitting on dharna,” he said.

Kejriwal also visited the PTI teachers sitting in dharna atop the water tank near Shaheedan Gurdwara in Sohana. Addressing the protestor Sippy Sharma sitting atop the tank he requested her to come down as she may fall ill and was already suffering from fever.

“In Delhi we have made our schools the best. And it has been done by our teachers. We send out teachers for training to foreign countries and I am surprised that Punjab government is forcing teachers to climb atop water tanks. When AAP forms the government in Punjab we will fulfil all your demands,” he said.

He added that people of Punjab have given chances to Akalis and Congress to form governments and now they should give AAP a chance to see the real change.

A group of women who said they were from the mahila wing of SAD (Sanyukt), tried to disrupt Kejriwal’s meeting with the teachers. “The teachers must take all these promises in writing as everyone claims that they will fulfil the promises when they come to power but do nothing. Everyday the Congress ministers also go by this protest spot but they never bother to ask these teachers what condition they are in,” said one of them.