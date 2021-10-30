Kejriwal attacks Manpreet Badal’s kin, gets defamation case warning

On second day of his latest trip to Punjab, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal kicked up a controversy by apparently targeting state Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s brother-in-law, who in turn threatened to file a defamation case against the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering of traders and businessmen in Bathinda on the concluding day of his Punjab visit.

During his address, he said: “I have heard about the law and order situation…how beoparis live in fear and I am aware of one ‘Jojo tax’ as well in this city….If police is not helping you people, they must also be under pressure due to ‘Jojo tax wale’ After coming to power, first of all we will make traders and industrialists get rid of inspector raj, raid raj, will regulate law and order and will also make you all get rid of `Jojo tax’. We warn them to stop taking this tax right now, otherwise they will repent once we are in power. “

Jaijeet Singh Johal ‘Jojo’ is the brother-in-law of Punjab’s finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. Johal has been attacked by other rival parties like SAD and BJP as well in the past.

In no time, Johal returned fire, as he tweeted: “Will be filing a defamation case against @ArvindKejriwal. Be ready and I know you are a wimp and I will not accept any apology from you.”

During the last Punjab Assembly polls, Kejriwal had time and again attacked SAD leader Bikram Majithia for allegedly being hand in glove with the drug mafia in Punjab. He had later apologised to Majithia, and submitted written copy of his apology to the court in a defamation case filed against him. On Friday, Kejriwal said AAP works with a clear intent. “We will give you an honest government in Punjab like in Delhi,” he said.

ATTACKS CHANNI

Kejriwal said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also said he will make traders a partner in the state’s growth and end the “Inspector Raj”. “Why doesn’t he do it now? Because they do not have the intent, their intention is bad,” he alleged.

“When we did so many things during our 49-day stint in Delhi (AAP’s first term in the national capital), why can’t Channi? This is why I say to copy the Aam Aadmi Party is easy, but the implementation is difficult,” Kejriwal said.

Referring to his first term as the chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal said despite the tenure being short, his government sent out a clear message from the top that corruption will not be tolerated at any level.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, was asked to speak about the rate at which AAP will give power supply to industry and domestic consumers apart from making an announcement of free 300 units.

Industrialist Ajay Bansal said, ‘’Please make power available in the range of Rs 2-3 per unit…Your revenue will increase and tax payers will not be overburdened due to freebies load.” Kejriwal, however, said, “We will make sure that Punjab , a power producing state gets uninterrupted power supply.. for which transmission lines need to be improved. We will sort out pending VAT refunds which will be cleared within 3-4 months of the AAP government coming into power. I don’t need your money, but I need your progress.”

He added: “You gave many chances to Congress and SAD-BJP.. now give one chance to us as well. We will prove that you made the right choice.”

But the AAP leader did not make any announcement about the price at which power will be supplied to industry.

Targeting BJP for calling vicholias as commission agents, he said, “You all are the service providers.. vicholiya word is a disgrace and we will maintain your dignity.”

AAP state president Bhagwant Mann said: “The established governments in the country consider traders, arhtiyas and industrialists as thieves, while they are the ones who pay the highest taxes. The businessman would gladly pay the tax to the honest government, because he knows that the benefit of this tax would go to him or his family in one form or another.”

Mann said that the Congress government of Punjab had no industrial policy, no trade policy and no education and health policy.

TRADERS WALK OUT

Many disgruntled AAP workers and several traders were not allowed entry inside the hall where Kejriwal had an interaction with businessmen. Jitender Garg, president of Kacha Ahrtiya Association, Bareta Mandi of Mansa left the interaction in a huff and said: “AAP’s district unit members were sitting on chairs and we were being told to move here or there time and again…We were invited by AAP MLA Budh Ram and we had invitation cards as well. But many of us were standing outside as well.”

INDUSTRY SPEAKS

Satish Arora, president of Punjab’s Hotel Industry Association, speaking during the event, said, ‘’In the past one year, nearly 1,200 hotels of Punjab have gone bankrupt, 2,700 have been closed down.. Covid has broken the back of the hospitality industry. This industry needs to be revived.” Rajinder Mittal, a Bathinda-based cotton ginning industry owner, said, “About 15 years ago there were 400 cotton ginning units in Punjab and now not more than 40…If large units have been given incentives why the small units were made to die down?”

Kejriwal claimed that during the difficult times of COVID-19, AAP stood by the people and traders of Delhi. He said. “Unfortunately, the Punjab government left the people and the traders to their own fate as the ruling party was busy in their fight for power,” he alleged.

