Kejriwal announces grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita, Luv-Kush in Amritsar

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday construction of a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita and Luv and Kush in Amritsar, expansion of the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna, staging of theatrical play Humare Ram across Punjab, and organising devotional event ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shivji Ke Naam’ across all 22 cities of the poll-bound state.

Kejriwal made the announcement after he, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, joined devotees for a bhajan during the ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shivji Ke Naam’ event in Amritsar.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said the Punjab government organised the ‘Ek shaam…’ event in Amrtitsar after receiving an overwhelming response to the first held in Jalandhar.

“This is the first government to hold bhajan evenings in this manner to strengthen devotion and bring people together,” he said, and announced that the event would now be organised in all 22 cities of Punjab.

Kejriwal announced that a temple dedicated to Mata Janaki (Sita) and her and Lord Ram’s sons Luv and Kush would be constructed near the Bhagwan Valmiki temple in Amritsar. “This is a good news for devotees of Bhagwan Ram and Mata Janki across the world,” he said.

He said that Amritsar holds religious relevance and is linked to Ramayana. The former Delhi CM, who on Friday had viseted the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said Bhagwan Valmiki wrote the Ramayana while residing in Amritsar. He said that Luv and Kush were born to Mata Janki here and had stopped the Ashwamedha Yagya horse released by Bhagwan Ram and tied it to a tree at the same place.

CM Mann seconded him.“The Punjab government will construct the temple. It will preserve the legacy associated with this place. Punjab’s soil nurtures harmony and brotherhood, and people of all faiths visit Amritsar,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Kejriwal also announced the expansion of the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna. “New routes will include Salasar, Khatu Shyam Ji, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura and Vrindavan. These will begin around August 1, and nearly 1.5 lakh pilgrims will travel under the scheme,” he said and added that the government would bear the cost of travel, accommodation and food.

Referring to infrastructure works, Kejriwal said restoration of the Kali Mata temple in Patiala is underway. “The redevelopment is being carried out at a cost of Rs 80 crore and is expected to be completed by September,” he said.

On cultural initiatives, Kejriwal said the play ‘Humare Ram’ would be staged across Punjab from August 1. “The play presents conversation between Bhagwan Ram and Ravan and will be shown free of cost for the public,” he said.

Mann said, “This government has been formed by the people, and respecting their faith is our duty.”

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Incidentally, the Punjab cabinet in January had approved the proposal to stage 40 free shows of Ashutosh Rana-starrer Hamare Ram, a retelling of the Ramayana, across various cities in the state.

According to the National Centre for Performing Arts, the play brings several scenes from the Ramayana that have never been shown on stage. It begins from the perspective of Lord Ram’s sons Luv and Kush after their mother, Goddess Sita, “takes the final refuge in the arms of Bhumi”. The angry sons then pose certain questions about their mother to Lord Ram.