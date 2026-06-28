Kejriwal announces grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita, Luv-Kush in Amritsar

Also announces bhajan nights in all districts, expansion of Teerath scheme, staging of play ‘Humare Ram’ across state

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readAmritsarJun 28, 2026 05:43 AM IST
Amritsar, Arvind Kejriwal, Kejriwal announces grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita, Kejriwal announces grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita in Amritsar, Amritsar, Indian express news, current affairsAam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal
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Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday construction of a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita and Luv and Kush in Amritsar, expansion of the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna, staging of theatrical play Humare Ram across Punjab, and organising devotional event ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shivji Ke Naam’ across all 22 cities of the poll-bound state.

Kejriwal made the announcement after he, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, joined devotees for a bhajan during the ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shivji Ke Naam’ event in Amritsar.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said the Punjab government organised the ‘Ek shaam…’ event in Amrtitsar after receiving an overwhelming response to the first held in Jalandhar.

“This is the first government to hold bhajan evenings in this manner to strengthen devotion and bring people together,” he said, and announced that the event would now be organised in all 22 cities of Punjab.

Kejriwal announced that a temple dedicated to Mata Janaki (Sita) and her and Lord Ram’s sons Luv and Kush would be constructed near the Bhagwan Valmiki temple in Amritsar. “This is a good news for devotees of Bhagwan Ram and Mata Janki across the world,” he said.

He said that Amritsar holds religious relevance and is linked to Ramayana. The former Delhi CM, who on Friday had viseted the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said Bhagwan Valmiki wrote the Ramayana while residing in Amritsar. He said that Luv and Kush were born to Mata Janki here and had stopped the Ashwamedha Yagya horse released by Bhagwan Ram and tied it to a tree at the same place.

CM Mann seconded him.“The Punjab government will construct the temple. It will preserve the legacy associated with this place. Punjab’s soil nurtures harmony and brotherhood, and people of all faiths visit Amritsar,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Kejriwal also announced the expansion of the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna. “New routes will include Salasar, Khatu Shyam Ji, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura and Vrindavan. These will begin around August 1, and nearly 1.5 lakh pilgrims will travel under the scheme,” he said and added that the government would bear the cost of travel, accommodation and food.

Referring to infrastructure works, Kejriwal said restoration of the Kali Mata temple in Patiala is underway. “The redevelopment is being carried out at a cost of Rs 80 crore and is expected to be completed by September,” he said.

On cultural initiatives, Kejriwal said the play ‘Humare Ram’ would be staged across Punjab from August 1. “The play presents conversation between Bhagwan Ram and Ravan and will be shown free of cost for the public,” he said.

Mann said, “This government has been formed by the people, and respecting their faith is our duty.”

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Incidentally, the Punjab cabinet in January had approved the proposal to stage 40 free shows of Ashutosh Rana-starrer Hamare Ram, a retelling of the Ramayana, across various cities in the state.

According to the National Centre for Performing Arts, the play brings several scenes from the Ramayana that have never been shown on stage. It begins from the perspective of Lord Ram’s sons Luv and Kush after their mother, Goddess Sita, “takes the final refuge in the arms of Bhumi”. The angry sons then pose certain questions about their mother to Lord Ram.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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