Keeping the dream alive

Written by Deepak Pandita and Aniket Dadhwal

MUMBAI is what ‘Yeh hai Mohabbatein’ actor Ranveer Singh Malik has his eyes set on, as the Chandigarh-based actor is all set to play in Zee TV’s new show ‘Radha Mohan’ alongside lead actor Shabir Ahluwalia.

“Acting is my passion and moving to Mumbai is a dream come true, and I am breaking all barriers, instead of being an outsider,” shares Malik, who says his father Gurdeep Malik, a CID officer, and his mother Harwinder Malik have supported him in the pursuit of his creative pursuits.

Singh was studying medicine in Toronto on a scholarship and came back to India to follow his dream. “I did modelling in Chandigarh and got my first break in a TV show, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya ’and a Marathi movie and it was ‘Yeh hai Mohabbatein’ which got me recognition and inspired me to move to Mumbai,” says Malik.

The actor says he is open to experimentation and exploration and has been lucky to get work in the early phase of his career as it is tough to get recognised and get roles.

“I never attended any acting nor drama school, and was involved in theatre sometimes and it is acting that I have been confident about. I won’t say it is easy for outsiders to get work in the industry, but as an actor, one has to learn from past mistakes and never stop learning. In today’s time, there are a number of digital platforms and opportunities for people who are new in the industry,” adds Malik.