Keeping eye on trophy, Iyer focuses on building team bond as Punjab Kings gear up for new season

Having led Punjab Kings to the IPL final last season, skipper Shreyas Iyer made sure that the team reached the final for the second time since the inception of the marquee tournament. While Kings lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs in a tense final at Ahmedabad, the Iyer-led side will be looking to repeat the heroics of 2025 and also to go one step further to win the title.

Following an injury, Iyer has returned to the cricketing action as he attended the preparatory camp of the Punjab side and shared his thoughts on this year’s campaign during the team’s new jersey launch at Mohali on Friday. Kings will open their IPl campaign this season facing Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Stadium at Mullanpur on March 31.

“This is the period where we live as a family for two months. The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time where we build that camaraderie. ” Iyer said while speaking with reporters at Mohali on Friday.

“We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually.”

Speaking on the challenges of making a comeback after an injury, the Punjab Kings skipper said that he had lost around seven kilos and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back.

“But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team. Expectations are high, which is fun. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy,” he said.

Indian pacer and local lad Arshdeep Singh, who was also part of the T20 World Cup winning squad earlier this month, spoke about getting the support from the home crowd and also shared about his long association with the team.

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“When you feel the pressure, it is a privilege. It is a lot of fun when you get so much support from the crowd. When people cheer for you, you feel that 30,000 people are running in with you at that time. We will try our best to win all our home matches this year. The journey with Punjab Kings has been amazing,” Arshdeep said.

“When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential. They trusted me a lot when no other team did. I really appreciate that, and I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team,” the pacer added.