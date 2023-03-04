Keeping a tab on Punjab every moment: Bhagwant Mann on activities of Amritpal Singh

Amid concerns over activities of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and the Centre deploying 18 companies of paramilitary forces, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday said he is keeping a tab on the situation.

He tweeted, “I am keeping a tab on Punjab every minute. I would not let the dream of opponents to put Punjab on the boil by fanning communal fire to come true. I assure the 3 crore peace loving people of Punjab that I would not allow anyone to have the courage to spoil the communal harmony of the state.”

Mann had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had discussed the law and order situation in the state, especially in view of Amritpal Singh storming Ajnala police station seeking release of his aide Lovepreet Singh Tufan. Later, the police released Tufan.

The Opposition has been hitting out at the government for not registering a case against Amritpal and releasing Tufan under pressure.