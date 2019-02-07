Keep your umbrellas handy, rain expected today in Chandigarh

THE TRICITY, which remained cloudy on Wednesday, received a light shower late in the evening. The cloud cover and the winds kept the weather pleasantly cool throughout the day.

The officials of the local MeT department said sky on Thursday will remain generally cloudy and a light rainfall is also expected during the day. However, there will not be any major change in the temperatures.

The day temperature on Wednesday was 2 degrees Celsius above the normal and was recorded at a maximum of 23.4 degrees Celsius. The night temperature during Tuesday night was also 3 degrees Celsius above the normal and was recorded at a minimum of 9.9 degrees Celsius.

“Light to moderate rain likely at most places on 07th; at isolated places on 08th; and weather likely to be dry thereafter in the state,” the Met Department said on Wednesday in its weather bulletin for the region, including Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The temperature on Thursday is expected to remain around 19 degrees Celsius. The night temperature is also expected to remain around 11 degree Celsius during Thursday night. Officials said there will be a gradual increase in the temperatures with the winter season now on its way out.

Meanwhile, the visibility in the morning around the Chandigarh International Airport was around 750 metres at 8:30 am and around Sector 39 in the city, the visibility at the same time was about 1,500 metres.