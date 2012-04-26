Keep politics out of Sukhna protection issue: HC to UT

Urging Chandigarh,Punjab and Haryana to keep politics away from issues pertaining to the protection of Sukhna Lake,the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the trio to decide issues of sewerage water in the meeting to be held on May 7.

The High Court took strong exception to the encroachments near Sukhna Lake and the non-demarcation of the catchment area. During the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the protection of Sukhna Lake,the High Court was on Wednesday informed by UT senior standing counsel,Advocate Sanjay Kaushal that a meeting of the concerned authorities is to take place on May 7.

In view of the meeting,the Court deferred the case to May 14. The Court has sought the minutes of the meeting. The committee of experts has also been asked to decide on the demarcation of Sukhna Lakes catchment area.

The expert committee comprises senior advocates M L Sarin and Rajeev Atma Ram,along with UT senior standing counsel Sanjay Kaushal and amicus curiae,advocate Tanu Bedi. The meeting would also be attended by the officials of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests,along with other experts,if required.

The Bench also remarked that Punjab has been claiming the catchment area stood demarcated by official notification dated March 15,1963. On the other hand,amicus curiae,advocate Tanu Bedi has been arguing on the necessity of demarcating the area as nobody was clear as to what the true catchment area is.

The Bench also placed on record,a map prepared by the Survey of India. The Bench asserted another committee,comprising nine members,had also been constituted,which was headed by UT Conservator of Forests,with Superintending Engineer,Circle-II,as member convener. The other members were the UT deputy forest officer,along with the representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments.

