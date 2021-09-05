Keep observing Covid behavior: Panchkula DC amid festive season

AMID FEARS of a third Covid wave hitting the country amid the festive season, the Panchkula Administration Saturday issued another

advisory, asking people to take more caution to prevent spread of the infection amid the

festival season.

Stressing that vaccination is the only protection from the pandemic, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh asked people to get vaccinated and complete all their doses in time.

“People need to be more vigilant during festivals to prevent the spread of the virus. By following the guidelines and getting vaccinated, Covid can be kept at bay. The spread may catalyse if unwarranted interactions happen in large numbers. Thus, always observe Covid appropriate behaviour in public. By becoming a participant in the vaccination drive being run by the Health Department, one can help the administration while motivating others in this direction,” he said.

“Even though festivals are important, people must strictly follow the Covid rules and guidelines. Human life is priceless, people should not take it for granted,” added the DC.

Singh has appealed to the residents to avoid visiting crowded areas like markets, events, melas et al.

“Go out only if absolutely necessary and follow all Covid guidelines like use of masks and sanitisers, proper social distancing while going out,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district authorities are also checking and conducting inspections of food items.

The Food Safety Department and teams of health workers have been conducting frequent checks. Food shops, sweet shops, milk dairies, grocery shops and other places like cold stores, food manufacturing factories et al are being checked. Shopkeepers have been instructed to keep sweets, fruits, vegetables and juices et al covered.

The Deputy Commissioner has also asked shopkeepers to ensure compliance with the rule of no mask-no service.

The district is also running an IEC campaign, going door-to-door to make people aware of Covid norms and motivating them to join the vaccination drive.