Keep I-Day function low-profile, invite Covid-19 warriors: MHA advisory to UT Administration

The Independence Day function will be low-profile, and health workers, sanitation workers and Covid-19 warriors will be specially invited to the function, a detailed advisory from MHA issued to all states/UTs stated.

The advisory was received at the office of Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar Thursday.

The advisory stated, “At Home reception, Raj Bhawan/Raj Niwas will be dependent on the decision of Governor concerned by following all the necessary protocols, including face masks, social distancing. It would be appropriate Covid-19 warriors — doctors, nurses, sanitation workers — will be invited to these receptions in recognition of their services against the fight with Covid-19.”

The advisory stated that the National Flag will be unfurled at 9 am sharp, followed by playing of the national anthem, presentation of guard of honour by the police, including para-military forces, Home Guards, NCC and Scouts.

Sources said large cultural programmes involving schoolchildren this time will be avoided. Senior citizens will not be invited.

Indeed, special attention will be given to Covid-19 warriors. Instructions will be issued for minimum people to attend the Independence Day programme at government offices/corporations etc. Large screens, webinar programmes will be pushed for live coverage of Independence Day parade.

Deputy Commissioner Brar said, “We are yet to chalk out a detailed plan according to the communication of MHA. Common strategy will be made after discussing all the aspects with departments concerned, including police, MC and estate office.”

Sources said DC Brar will discuss the matter with SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale and DIG (traffic/security) Shashank Anand shortly.

